ECHL Transactions - May 28
May 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 28, 2021:
Allen:
Add Tyler Sheehy, F assigned by Iowa
Add Darian Skeoch, F activated from reserve
Add Frank Marotte, G activated from reserve
Delete Matt Register, D placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Sheehy, F placed on reserve
Delete Brett Neumann, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Cole MacDonald, D activated from reserve
Add Marcus Vela, F activated from reserve
Add Hugo Roy, F activated from reserve
Delete Cole Sanford, F placed on reserve
Delete Cameron Hebig, F placed on reserve
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Matt Murphy, D activated from reserve
Add Zach Pochiro, F activated from reserve
Add Anthony Nellis, F activated from reserve
Add Oliver Cooper, F activated from reserve
Delete Stephen Harper, F placed on reserve
Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Delete Marcus McIvor, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Joey Haddad, F activated from reserve
Delete Matthew Strome, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D activated from reserve
Add Keoni Texeira, D activated from reserve
Add Peter Krieger, F activated from reserve
Delete Tim Davison, D placed on reserve
Delete Alex Rauter, F placed on reserve
Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Darik Angeli, F activated from reserve
Delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Dmitri Semykin, D activated from reserve
Add Tad Kozun, F activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add David Tendeck, G activated from reserve
Add Gabe Chabot, F activated from reserve
Delete Jack Suter, F placed on reserve
Delete Adam Carlson, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Evan Wardley, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Matt Alfaro, F activated from reserve
Delete Evan Wardley, D placed on reserve
Delete Chad Duchesne, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/27)
Wichita:
Add Garrett Schmitz, D activated from reserve
Add Peter Crinella, F activated from reserve
Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on reserve
Delete Mathieu Gagnon, D placed on reserve
