ECHL Transactions - May 28

May 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 28, 2021:

Allen:

Add Tyler Sheehy, F assigned by Iowa

Add Darian Skeoch, F activated from reserve

Add Frank Marotte, G activated from reserve

Delete Matt Register, D placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Sheehy, F placed on reserve

Delete Brett Neumann, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Cole MacDonald, D activated from reserve

Add Marcus Vela, F activated from reserve

Add Hugo Roy, F activated from reserve

Delete Cole Sanford, F placed on reserve

Delete Cameron Hebig, F placed on reserve

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Matt Murphy, D activated from reserve

Add Zach Pochiro, F activated from reserve

Add Anthony Nellis, F activated from reserve

Add Oliver Cooper, F activated from reserve

Delete Stephen Harper, F placed on reserve

Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Delete Marcus McIvor, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Joey Haddad, F activated from reserve

Delete Matthew Strome, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D activated from reserve

Add Keoni Texeira, D activated from reserve

Add Peter Krieger, F activated from reserve

Delete Tim Davison, D placed on reserve

Delete Alex Rauter, F placed on reserve

Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Darik Angeli, F activated from reserve

Delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Dmitri Semykin, D activated from reserve

Add Tad Kozun, F activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add David Tendeck, G activated from reserve

Add Gabe Chabot, F activated from reserve

Delete Jack Suter, F placed on reserve

Delete Adam Carlson, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Evan Wardley, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Matt Alfaro, F activated from reserve

Delete Evan Wardley, D placed on reserve

Delete Chad Duchesne, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/27)

Wichita:

Add Garrett Schmitz, D activated from reserve

Add Peter Crinella, F activated from reserve

Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on reserve

Delete Mathieu Gagnon, D placed on reserve

