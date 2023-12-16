Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs

Iowa Wild (11-11-1-1; 24 pts.) at Rockford IceHogs (9-11-2-0; 20 pts.)

The Iowa Wild wrap up a weekend series at BMO Center with a game against the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday at 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 55-40-6-5 (28-23-1-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 27-17-5-4 at Rockford)

Last Time: Iowa leveraged a pair of first period power-play goals to take a 2-1 victory in Rockford on Friday night... Caedan Bankier scored his first professional goal... Sammy Walker added Iowa's second goal on a 5-on-3... Brett Seney pulled Rockford within a goal at 8:39 of the second period... Jesper Wallstedt saved 27-of-28 shots

2022-23: Iowa went 7-3-1-1 against Rockford in 2022-23... Seven games went to overtime, with Iowa taking three overtime wins and two shootout victories... The Wild scored the first goal in nine of the 12 matchups

TEAM NOTES

LOOKING FOR A STREAK: Iowa enters Saturday's game with an opportunity to match a season-high three-game win streak... The Wild have won two in a row over the IceHogs.... Iowa achieved a pair of three-game win streaks over Rockford during the 2022-23 season

SPECIAL TEAMS: Iowa's power play has converted in three games in a row and seven of the last eight

SCORING FIRST: Scoring first has been key for Iowa in 2023-24... The Wild are 9-0-0-0 when scoring first and 2-11-1-1 when allowing the opening goal

THREE OR FEWER: Iowa's goaltenders have not allowed more than three goals in 15 straight games... The Wild are 8-6-0-1 over that span... Iowa is undefeated in the seven games in which the team has scored four or more goals this season

THE WALL

* Jesper Wallstedt limited Rockford to a single goal in Iowa's 2-1 win on Friday

* The victory marked the sixth time this season that Wallstedt allowed one goal or shut out the opposing team

* Wallstedt allowed a one goal or shut out opponents eight times in 2022-23

* The second-year netminder ranks first in save percentage (0.935), second in games played (16), wins (11), and minutes (949), and fourth in goals against average (2.02)

CAREER YEAR

* Jake Lucchini has points in four of his last five games (2-4=6)

* Lucchini's 19 points (9-10=19) through 22 games lead the team

* Lucchini is currently on pace to pass his AHL career highs in goals (20) and points (53)

