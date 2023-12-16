Rangers Recall Connor Mackey from Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Connor Mackey from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Mackey, 27, has scored five points (1 g, 4 a) in 15 games with the Wolf Pack this season. The native of Tower Lake, IL, also has a +/- rating of +11 rating. He tied the franchise record for single-game +/- when he recorded a +5 in the club's 5-0 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on October 20th.

The 6'2" defenseman has appeared in 95 career AHL contests with the Wolf Pack and Stockton Heat, scoring 57 points (9 g, 48 a).

