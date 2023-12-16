Four Admirals Skaters Tally Multi-Point Outings in Win

The Manitoba Moose (10-11-0-0) took on the Milwaukee Admirals (13-8-1-0) on Friday evening at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 4-3 overtime victory against the Calgary Wranglers on Sunday.

Milwaukee opened the scoring at the 15:35 mark of the first. With the Moose on the five-on-three penalty kill, Denis Gurianov won a battle on the boards and sent the puck to Fedor Svechkov, who stood alone in the slot. The forward one-timed a shot past Collin Delia. The Moose fell into more penalty trouble shortly after, but killed off a second five-on-three Milwaukee opportunity. Manitoba took to the intermission down 1-0. Delia ended the frame with 19 saves, which represents the most rubber he faced in a single period this season. Yaroslav Askarov ended the frame with nine stops of his own.

Milwaukee edged ahead 2:37 into the middle frame. Anthony Angello grabbed the puck behind the net and made the centering feed on his backhand. Cal O'Reilly was the target and the forward rifled it past the glove of Delia. The Admirals added some insurance four minutes later. With the two sides skating four-on-four, Joakim Kemell grabbed the puck and fired it home through traffic. The Moose got on the board a couple minutes later. With Manitoba shorthanded, Kyle Capobianco sent a perfect pass across the crease to Wyatt Bongiovanni, who beat Askarov with a quick release. Manitoba outshot Milwaukee 14-7 in the middle frame, but trailed 3-1 heading into the third period.

Milwaukee added an insurance marker just shy of six minutes into the third period. O'Reilly's shot from the slot snuck past a partially screen Delia for his second of the contest. Milwaukee added a final goal later in the frame as Marc Del Gaizo knocked home a rebound for the 5-1 final score. Delia was hit with the loss and ended with 30 saves, while Askarov picked up the road victory and recorded 30 of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Wyatt Bongiovanni (Click for full interview)

"I just think we need to be a little harder, actually much harder to play against in front of our own net. On the walls, coming out of our defensive zone, in front of our own net. We have to understand that it's going to be a battle for space, going to be a battle for goals every night. We can't pick and choose when to do it, we have to do it every night."

Statbook

Wyatt Bongiovanni has recorded two points (1G, 1A) his past two games

Bongiovanni is the first Moose this season to record at least one shorthanded, power play and game-winning tally

With the assist, Parker Ford is now fourth in Moose rookie scoring

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Milwaukee Admirals at Canada Life Centre on Sunday, Dec. 17. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.

It's the Teddy Bear Toss Game, presented by Booster Juice, in support of the Christmas Cheer Board. Fans are encouraged to bring new plush toys to the game for donation. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

