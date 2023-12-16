Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 6 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS (8-9-1, 17pts) @ COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS (13-7-1, 27pts)

The Condors head to Palm Desert for a Saturday showdown with the Firebirds

PUCK DROP: 6 p.m.

The Condors and Firebirds meet for the fourth time this season.

LOOKING BACK

Colorado scored a last minute, power-play goal to take a 2-1 victory on Tuesday morning in Bakersfield. Philip Broberg (1st) scored the lone Condors goal while Jack Campbell stopped 32 of 34.

KEEP IT IN THE US

Bakersfield is a perfect 5-0 on the road in the United States, including a season opening victory in Coachella Valley. However, the team is 0-4 on the road in Canada.

SWEDE FINISH

Broberg's goal was his first of the season. He now has two points (1g-1a) in three games on his most recent assignment and is +3 over that span.

LOVE THE DRAKE

Drake Caggiula assisted on Broberg's goal for his 12th point (2g-10a) in 11 games this season. He has 11 points (2g-9a) in his last six games.

THE WRIGHT STUFF

Cameron Wright's assist on Tuesday gave him six points (5g-1a) in his last six games.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 7-1-1 when scoring at least three goals this season.

PLUS PEDEY

Lane Pederson is tied for second on the Condors with five goals. His +5 is best among all forwards.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

The Firebirds have struggled at home, going 3-6-1 at Acrisure Arena. Andrew Poturalski scored twice, including the overtime winner, in a 4-3 victory over Abbotsford on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield is home for four games around the holidays including the first Wings & Craft Beer Wednesday on Dec. 20.

