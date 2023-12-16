Wranglers Shutout in San Jose

Tough night in San Jose.

The Wranglers fell 3-0 to the San Jose Barracuda at Tech Cu Arena on Friday night.

Oscar Dansk (6-2-2) was solid between the pipes overall, turning aside 34 shots in the losing effort.

The first period was scoreless, as both teams traded chances throughout.

Dansk stopped all 10 shots he faced, while Barracuda netminder, Eetu Makiniemi stopped nine shots.

The Barracuda would strike in the second period.

With San Jose pressuring, Shakir Mukhamadullin sent a shot through traffic that found the back of the net.

1-0 Barracuda at the break.

A five-minute major was assessed to Dryden Hunt late in the middle frame, which carried over to the third period, and the Barracuda would capitalize with the advantage early in the third.

San Jose moved the puck quickly around the perimeter of the Wranglers zone, when Leon Gawanke set up Thomas Bordeleau for a one-timer to extend the lead. 2-0.

Then, with San Jose still on the powerplay, Nathan Todd walked in to the hashmarks and sent a wrist-shot stick-side on Dansk to give San Jose a 3-0 lead. (3:14).

The game got chippy late in the period and Yan Kuznetsov dropped the mitts for his second-career tilt, squaring off with Scott Sabourin.

3-0 final.

