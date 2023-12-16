Morning Skate Report: December 16, 2023

SAN DIEGO, C.A. - The Henderson Silver Knights will wrap up their road trip with a Saturday contest against the San Diego Gulls. It will be their second contest of the season and first on the road, with the previous game a 4-2 Silver Knights victory. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.

THIRD GAME'S THE CHARM

The Henderson Silver Knights will look to extend their winning streak to three with tonight's road contest after a 5-1 win over San Jose and a 3-2 overtime win against Ontario.

"They should feel good about themselves, they won two big games in a row here," said Head Coach Ryan Craig after Saturday's morning skate. "We're looking to make it three and finish off this five game road trip against a team that we want to keep below us...it'll be a real good challenge."

Alternate captain Adam Cracknell has been instrumental to that success. He's totaled four goals over those two games, three of them on the power play.

"What he's done well is been around the net," added Craig. "And we've delivered pucks to the net. We saw last game it happened to be a seam-seam to the backdoor, the other one was a high tip against San Jose. He's done some really good things to stay around the net."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Andrew Agozzino's 19 points (6G, 13A) in 22 games lead the San Diego Gulls this season. Despite his new team, he is a familiar Pacific Division opponent for the Silver Knights. During the 2022-23 season 61 points in 63 games with the San Jose Barracuda last season, as well as 3 points in 4 NHL games with the Sharks. Over the Gulls' past five games, Agozzino has tallied six points (4G, 2A), including a three-point night against the Milwaukee Admirals.

Forward Pavol Regenda leads the San Diego Gulls with 10 in 17 games this season. He recorded 25 points (13G, 12A) in 50 games with San Diego the year prior, as well as 3 points (1G, 2A) in 14 NHL games with the Anaheim Ducks. Regenda has also represented his home country of Slovakia in multiple international tournaments throughout his career. He notched four points (1G, 3A) in 7 Olympic games in 2022, as well as an additional six (5G, 1A) and four (2G, 2A) in the 2022 and 2023 World Cup respectively.

Rookie Calle Clang is the only qualified goaltender rostered by the Gulls this season. He has started 12 of the team's 22 games. Clang is averaging 3.76 goals against with a .882 save percentage over those games. In his most recent start versus the Chicago Wolves, Clang gave up 5 goals on 26 shots against. The team has divided the remaining starts evenly between Alex Stalock and Tomas Suchanek.

FURTHER NOTES

Goaltender Jesper Vikman is week-to-week

Forward Mason Geertsen is day-to-day

