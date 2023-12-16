Barracuda Blank Western Conference's Best, 3-0

December 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (7-11-4-0) got 22 saves from Eetu Makiniemi and goals from Shakir Mukhamadullin, Thomas Bordeleau, and Nathan Todd to shutout the Calgary Wranglers (16-5-2-0), 3-0, on Friday night at Tech CU Arena.

For Makiniemi it was his first blank-sheet since Jan. 20 of last season and fifth of his AHL career. Mukhamadullin (1+1=2), Leon Gawanke (0+2=2), and Danil Gushchin (0+2=2) would all finish the game with multi-point efforts.

After a scoreless first, the Barracuda broke the ice in the second when Mukhamadullin (3) wristed in a point shot for his second goal in his last four games. The Barracuda would take the 1-0 lead into the second intermission, outshooting the Wranglers 18-8 in the period.

With just 3.6 seconds left in the second, Calgary's Dryden Hunt was given a five-minute major for interference and on the ensuing power play, the Barracuda would score twice to begin the third period. First it was Bordeleau (7) on a right-wing one-timer and then Todd (5) on a short-side top-shelf snipe. For Todd, the goal extended his point streak to six games (4+5=9).

Friday was the first shutout win for San Jose since Mar. 10, 2023.

The Barracuda and Wranglers square off again on Saturday at Tech CU Arena (6 p.m.) for Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Kaiser Permanente. For tickets and more information, go to SJBarracuda.com. Following the game there will be a live jersey auction.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.