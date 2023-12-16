Comets Shut Out By Crunch, 2-0

Utica, NY. - Heading into the final game of the weekend, the Utica Comets took to the ice at the Adirondack Bank Center with their sights set on defeating their bitter rivals, the Syracuse Crunch. Both teams collided on Saturday night having last played against the same opponent who beat them both by the same score. With each team ready to erase the memory of their previous defeat, only the Comets had a home crowd to propel them during the contest. Unfortunately, a late goal in the second period spurred the visiting team to a victory as the Comets skated away with their second loss in as many nights.

After a scoreless the first period, the Crunch registered the game's first goal when Tristan Allard found a loose puck in front of Comets netminder, Isaac Poulter, and tapped it just passed the goal-line at 18:54. At the period's conclusion, the Comets were down 1-0.

In the third period, Shawn Element extended the lead for the Crunch after a backhander at 7:14 put Utica behind, 2-0. That was all the goal scoring in the contest as the Comets skated away with a 2-0 loss.

