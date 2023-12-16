Michael Hutchinson Signs One-Year Contract

December 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Michael Hutchinson

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Michael Hutchinson(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday signed goaltender Michael Hutchinson to a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Hutchinson, who was previously on a professional tryout, has logged a 5-7-1 record with one shutout alongside a 2.98 goals against average and a .895 save percentage through 13 games with the Griffins this season. The 14-year-pro has appeared in 222 AHL games throughout 11 seasons and has a combined 2.60 GAA and a .915 save percentage. Hutchinson participated in the 2017-18 AHL All-Star Game in addition to being named to the 2017-18 AHL Second All-Star Team when he posted a 17-5-4 record, a 2.08 GAA and a .935 save percentage in 26 games with the Manitoba Moose. In 2013-14, he garnered the best GAA during the 2014 AHL playoffs at 1.95. Hutchinson represented Team Canada at the 2022-23 Spengler Cup, posting a 0-2-0 record with a 2.56 GAA and a .896 save percentage.

The 33-year-old has also suited up for 153 NHL games across 11 campaigns and notched a 57-61-18 ledger with a 2.93 GAA and a .902 save percentage. He had his best NHL season in 2014-15 with the Winnipeg Jets, showing a 21-10-5 mark, a 2.38 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Hutchinson was selected with the 77th overall pick by the Boston Bruins in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

Prior to turning pro, the Barrie, Ontario, native spent four seasons in the OHL with the Barrie Colts (2006-09) and the London Knights (2009-10). In 130 career OHL games, Hutchinson accumulated a 67-50-7 record with a 2.87 GAA and a .915 save percentage.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.