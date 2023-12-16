Goaltender Jacob Ingham Recalled to Ontario

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign announced the recall of goaltender Jacob Ingham Saturday from the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Ingham, 23, has appeared in 14 games for Greenville this season, posting a record of 11-2-0 with a goals-against average of 2.64 and a 0.920 save percentage. His win total leads the league, while his save percentage ranks fifth in the ECHL.

A native of Barrie, Ont., Ingham has appeared in six AHL games for the Reign in his career while he was previously on an entry-level contract with the LA Kings.

With Greenville, Ingham has compiled a 24-15-3 record from 43 games over three seasons with a 2.82 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and three shutouts.

A former sixth-round NHL Draft selection by the Kings in 2018, Ingham had a standout 2019-20 season with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where he posted a 33-8-4 record, 2.96 goals-against-average, .917 save percentage and two shutouts in 46 appearances. His 33 wins led the OHL that year, while his save percentage ranked third and his goals-against-average ranked fifth among starting goaltenders.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound goaltender also spent three seasons with the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads from 2016-19. In 177 career OHL regular-season appearances, Ingham registered a 93-61-9 record, 3.23 goals-against-average, .899 save percentage and five shutouts.

