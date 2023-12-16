Game #24: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Abbotsford Canucks

Game #24: Tucson Roadrunners (14-7-1-1) vs. Abbotsford Canucks (13-8-2-0)

Time: Saturday, December 16, 7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Arizona.

Referees: #3 Jake Kamrass, #42 Jordan Samuels-Thomas

Linespersons: #74 Eric Anderson, #48 Jake Herzog

The Tucson Roadrunners take on the Abbotsford Canucks for Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by TEP in game two of the series. Tucson defeated Abbotsford 5-0 on Friday, scoring four goals in the second period enroute to the win. The Roadrunners are unbeaten in seven of their last eight at 6-1-1-0 and are also 5-1-0-1 at home in their last seven. Abbotsford has dropped their last four games and is two points behind Tucson in the standings.

Tucson Roadrunners Teddy Bear Toss Goals

2016-2017: Zybnek Michalek: 4:45 into First Period, Friday, December 9, 2016

5-4 Overtime Win vs Ontario Reign

2017-2018: Kyle Capobianco: 12:35 into Second Period, Sunday, December 2, 2017

4-2 Loss vs Ontario Reign

2018-2019: Tyler Steenbergen: 1:45 into Second Period, Saturday, December 8, 2018

5-0 Win vs Ontario Reign

2019-2020: Michael Bunting: 9:06 into Second Period, Saturday, December 21, 2019

8-0 Win vs Ontario Reign

2020-2021: *No Teddy Bear Toss*

2021-2022: Ryan McGregor: 19:47 into Second Period, Saturday, December 11, 2021

5-1 Loss vs Stockton Heat

2022-2023: Travis Barron: 6:01 into Second Period, Saturday, December 10, 2022

3-2 Overtime Loss vs Ontario Reign

Three things:

Tucson has scored four goals in a period in their last three home games; including Friday night in which they scored two shorthanded goals in 53 seconds and another set of two goals in 55 seconds. Tucson's two shorthanded goals marked the first time in team history in which the team had more than one in a game.

Tucson has been on a tear in their home games as of late; in four of their last six games at the TCC the Roadrunners have scored four or more goals. Overall, Tucson has scored four or more in five of their last six games.

Including Friday night's win, Dylan Guenther is on a three-game assist streak and still leads the team with 14 on the season. Defenseman Peter DeLiberatore has three points (1 goal, 3 assists) in his last four contests. In 12 games played this season, he has already tied his season high in points from last season (3) in which he accomplished in 22 games played with Henderson of the AHL.

What did they say?

"It's always fun; we had it in Colorado too last weekend; it's always pretty special if you score that first goal. I know McGregor got it last year or the year before so I think he will get it again."

Tucson Defenseman Victor Soderstrom on Teddy Bear Toss.

Latest Transactions:

None

Number to Know:

26 - Forward Travis Barron was the Teddy Bear Toss clinching goal scorer last season against Ontario to release the bears onto the ice. With four goals at home this season, Barron's odds of doing it again are in his favor.

WE'LL do it LIVE:

Tonight's game will be broadcast live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from Tucson Arena. Then stay tuned for Roadrunners Postgame hosted by Jonathon Schaffer for all home and away games. The postgame shows will feature a live interview from the locker room with Kim Cota-Robles after home games. Are games are also be available at AHLtv.com.

