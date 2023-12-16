Kaiser Recalled to Blackhawks
December 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Wyatt Kaiser from the Rockford IceHogs.
Kaiser, 21, has posted four assists in 21 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign. He recorded his first career multi-point game (2A) on Nov. 26 vs. St. Louis. Kaiser has also suited up in five games with the IceHogs this season.
The IceHogs play the Iowa Wild tonight at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2023
- Morning Skate Report: December 16, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Rangers Recall Connor Mackey from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kaiser Recalled to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Michael Hutchinson Signs One-Year Contract - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Alex Doucet Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Florida Recalls Will Lockwood - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs to Induct J.F. Rivard into Ring of Honor During Saturday's Rematch vs. Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #24: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Abbotsford Canucks - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Shutout in San Jose - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Rocket, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Beat Abbotsford 5-0 with Four-Goal Second Period - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Blank Western Conference's Best, 3-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- Four Admirals Skaters Tally Multi-Point Outings in Win - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.