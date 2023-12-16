Kaiser Recalled to Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Wyatt Kaiser from the Rockford IceHogs.

Kaiser, 21, has posted four assists in 21 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign. He recorded his first career multi-point game (2A) on Nov. 26 vs. St. Louis. Kaiser has also suited up in five games with the IceHogs this season.

The IceHogs play the Iowa Wild tonight at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center.

