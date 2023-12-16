Florida Recalls Will Lockwood
December 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Will Lockwood is headed back to the NHL, as the Panthers have recalled the forward from Charlotte.
Lockwood, 25, has seven points (3g, 4a) in 14 games for the Checkers this season. The 2016 third-rounder has also appeared in seven games for Florida thus far.
The Checkers are in the midst of a four-game home stand, which continues Saturday night against Bridgeport.
