Florida Recalls Will Lockwood

December 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Will Lockwood is headed back to the NHL, as the Panthers have recalled the forward from Charlotte.

Lockwood, 25, has seven points (3g, 4a) in 14 games for the Checkers this season. The 2016 third-rounder has also appeared in seven games for Florida thus far.

The Checkers are in the midst of a four-game home stand, which continues Saturday night against Bridgeport.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.