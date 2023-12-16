IceHogs' Logan Nijhoff Suspended for Two Games
December 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Rockford IceHogs forward Logan Nijhoff has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game vs. Iowa on Dec. 15.
Nijhoff will miss Rockford's games tonight (Dec. 16) vs. Iowa and Sunday (Dec. 17) at Chicago.
