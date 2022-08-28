Game Information: Rochester Red Wings (54-68) vs. Indianapolis Indians (62-58)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:35 PM ET

GAME #121 / Home #63: Rochester Red Wings (54-68) vs. Indianapolis Indians (62-58)

PROBABLES: RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-2, 5.30) vs. RHP Mike Burrows (1-3, 4.31)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / WISH-TV 8

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Jack Suwinski smacked a pair of two-baggers and finished with three RBI as the Indians clinched a series win over the Red Wings last night, 5-3. The Indians scored first for their third consecutive game via a sacrifice fly off the bat of Travis Swaggerty in the bottom of the opening frame. The scoring then broke open with two outs in the third inning when Suwinski and Mason Martin smoked back-to-back doubles, extending Indy's lead to 4-0. Suwinski continued his tear in the home half of the sixth, sending a long double off the wall in straightaway center to score another run. Rochester got on the board with a run-scoring fielder's choice in the eighth and made things interesting with two runs in the ninth. Three consecutive one-out singles plated the first run in the final inning, and another run-scoring fielder's choice followed by an error scored another. Eric Hanhold then sat down the final two batters of the frame with swinging strikeouts.

PEAKING AT THE RIGHT TIME: With last night's win, Indianapolis is now a season-high tying four games above the .500 mark for the first time since emerging victorious from Game 1 of a doubleheader on May 25 (23-19). The team was also four games above even after throwing a combined no-hitter at St. Paul to cap a five-game winning streak on April 13 (6-2).

LESS RUNS, MORE FUNS: Since last Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Indians pitching staff has surrendered only 29 runs, which is now the lowest amount among all 120 full-season minor league affiliates in that time frame. They have now scored over twice as many runs (60) as they have given up. In that time, the Indians have clinched a winning record in the homestand and in the six-game series against Rochester with eight wins in their last 11 contests.

JACK JACK'S BACK: Jack Suwinski recorded his second consecutive two-hit game last night with a pair of two-baggers and three RBI. Over his last two games, he has gone 4-for-7 with two doubles, a home run and five total RBI. His double in the third inning scored two runners to extend Indy's lead, and his double in the sixth scored one for the final Indians run of the night. His long ball on Friday night was his first in 17 games since hitting five home runs through his first 13 Triple-A games from July 16-Aug. 3 (2). Four of his six home runs have come at Victory Field, including a two-homer game on July 22 vs. St. Paul. Suwinski's 23 home runs between Pittsburgh (14), Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona (3) is a career high and is tied with Matt Gorski for the second-most in the Pirates organization this season, trailing only Aaron Shackelford (24 with Altoona).

CAL'S CONSISTENT: Cal Mitchell extended his hitting streak to five games since Aug. 19 last night with a single and run scored. Four of those seven games were two-hit performances, and in the month of August he now has five total multi-hit games. After having a career-high tying 13-game hitting streak snapped last Thursday, Mitchell has hit safely in all but one game since July 7 with a .351 average (27-for-77). He hasn't gone consecutive games without a hit since April 28-29 and has now hit safely in 39 of his last 43 Triple-A games since May 4. In that time, Mitchell owns a .341 average (57-for-167) with 19 extra-base hits, 35 RBI and 23 runs scored. The outfielder has hit safely in 50 of 61 games with Indianapolis this season, good for a .332 average (75-for-226), eight home runs, 47 RBI and .917 OPS.

SHUT 'EM DOWN: John O'Reilly earned his fifth win with Indianapolis last night as he extended his scoreless streak to 7.2 innings (six appearances) dating back to Aug. 9. In that time, he has surrendered just two hits and four total baserunners, good for a 0.39 WHIP and .083 average against. It is his longest scoreless streak since not allowing a run in a career-high 10.2ip (six appearances) from Aug. 11 (2)-Sept. 2, 2019 between High-A Bradenton and Double-A Altoona.

TODAY: With an 8-3 record through 11 games of the 12-game homestand, the Indians will look to put an exclamation point on their winning week vs. Rochester today at 1:35 PM ET. This series is the first time that the two have faced off since the 2019 season when they split the six-game season series 3-3, with Indianapolis going 2-1 at Victory Field. Since 1988, the Indians own the advantage in the Circle City, 54-46. Mike Burrows will make his first career start against Rochester today, followed by Osvaldo Bido who started on Tuesday. Countering for the Red Wings will be Daniel Ponce de Leon, who has never faced Indianapolis in his career and is 1-2 in five starts with Rochester.

THE QUALITY START CLUB: Osvaldo Bido tossed his first quality start since slinging 7.0 two-hit, shutout innings on Aug. 26, 2021 with Double-A Altoona vs. Richmond in his first start vs. Rochester on Tuesday night. Through a season-high 6.0 innings, he fanned seven and surrendered just one run via a solo home run in the second inning. His seven punchouts were one shy of tying his season high, set on Aug. 4 vs. Louisville (8k in 3.0ip). Bido now has 20 strikeouts in four August starts (16.2ip), which is his most in a single month this season. The quality start was Indy's seventh of the season and first since Jerad Eickhoff tossed 6.0 two-run innings in a loss to Columbus on July 14.

THIS DAY IN 2004: The Indians scored multiple runs in five separate innings en route to a 13-1 win over Toledo at Victory Field. Corey Hart went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, and Jeff Liefer belted his 19th home run of the year while driving in four runs. Jason Childers struck out eight and scattered eight hits in 7.2 innings to earn the win.

