Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 28 at Indianapolis

August 28, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (54-68) at Indianapolis Indians (62-58)

Sunday, August 28, 2022 - 1:35p.m. ET - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-2, 5.30) vs. RHP Mike Burrows (1-3, 4.31)

IT'S A HARD KNOCK LIFE: The Rochester Red Wings dropped their third straight and have now lost the series in Indianapolis after falling to the Indians 5-3 in last night's contest...in his first start as a Red Wing RHP Mason Thompson pitched two innings, allowing an earned run on three hits, while striking out three batters...LF Andrew Stevenson, SS Lucius Fox, RF Daniel Johnson, and 3B Jake Alu each picked up multiple hits in the contest...Stevenson has now hit safely in nine straight, going 13-for-37 (.351) since 8/18...RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-2) will get the nod in the final game against Indianapolis.

BACK IN MY DAY DOT GIF: With last night's loss, the Wings have dropped the series in Indy and extend their series winless streak at Victory Field to 15 seasons , having not come away with a series victory since 2005 when they went 3-1 in a four-game set...the three winning pitchers from that series were Willie Eyre, Dave Gassner and Boof Bonser.

DOUBLE-LIFE: 3B Jake Alu helped extend the Wings' two-bagger streak after he slugged a 2nd-inning double...the Wings have now logged a double in each of their last five games and an extra-base hit in nine consecutive games.

PUNCHING TICKETS: The Wings got back to their ticket punching ways Saturday night, recording 11 punchouts in the loss...the Wings have recorded double-digit strikeouts in 9 of their last 14 games and 9 or more Ks in 16 of their last 17 games.

I *DON'T* GOT FIVE ON IT: The Wings dropped their fifth contest to Indianapolis after posting just three runs as an offense Saturday night...after pushing 10 total runs across in the first five games of the series, the Wings have failed to score five runs in any one game this series...

- If the Wings fail to score at least five runs today, it would be the first time this season that the wings have been held to fewer than five runs in every game of the series.

IT HAS NOT BEEN NICE SINCE 6/9: On June 8th, Rochester found themselves atop the International League-East by three games with the most wins of any Triple-A squad...since then, the Wings have scored the least amount of runs (270) of any International League team and given up the fourth most runs (372) of any IL team...they own a record 19-47 which is the fewest wins of any Triple-A team since 6/9 by eight wins.

Rochester has a -56 run differential during that stretch

WALK IT OUT: The Wings picked five walks in yesterday's loss, extending their walk-streak to 61 games dating back to June 15, earning 205 free passes during that time.

Rochester ranks 19th out of 20 teams in the International League with 391 walks

The Wings' 12 total walks between Friday and Saturday's contests marks the third time they've drawn 12 walks across two consecutive games, something they've done three other times...this number is the second highest two-game walk total this season, having walked 13 times across two games in May (5/27-28 vs. SYR)

The 2021 Wings had 12 or more walks across two consecutive games 15 different times

DUCKS ON THE POND: The Red Wings left 13 runners on base in last night's game, tied for the second most they have left on all season, and the most since 5/7 against Scranton/WB...in that game the Red Wings collected 13 hits and were 9-for-27 with runners in scoring position, while last night's contest saw the Wings collect nine hits and were 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

Rochester is hitting at a .107 clip (5-for-46) with RISP through the first five games of the series.

PONCE DE REPLAY: Rochester will send veteran RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to the mound today in hopes of snapping a three-game skid...the former St. Louis Cardinal is coming off an outing in which he held Worcester (BOS) hitless through five innings, striking out seven on his way to earning his first win as a Red Wing...

Held opponents hitless through at least five innings for the second time in his career (7 hitless in Cincinnati as a member of the Cardinals on July 23, 2018 in his Major League debut).

