Bradley, Bulls Cut out Sounds 4-1

DURHAM, NC - Bulls starting pitcher Taj Bradley fired six solid innings as center fielder Grant Witherspoon, third baseman Jim Haley, and second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni all homered in Durham's 4-1 victory over the Nashville Sounds on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The win along with Lehigh Valley's loss to Gwinnett means the Bulls are back in a tie for first place in the International League East Division with 27 games remaining in the regular season.

Bradley (6.0 IP, 4 H, R, ER, BB, 5 SO) earned his second victory with Durham after scattering four hits and yielding one run over six innings of work, fanning five batters. Bulls relievers Matt Wisler (1.0 IP, H), Nick Anderson (1.0 IP, 2 H) and Dusten Knight (1.0 IP, 2 SO) joined forces to mute the Sounds offense for the final three shutout frames, with Knight notching his eighth save. Nashville righty Marcus Walden (4.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO) suffered the defeat.

The Sounds started the scoring with a single tally in the fourth, however Durham answered right back when Witherspoon walloped the first of three Bulls longballs, a go-ahead two-run blast. Haley would then go deep in the subsequent frame to make it 3-1 before Mastrobuoni put the exclamation mark on the night with a solo homer of his own in the eighth.

Haley (2-3, R, HR, RBI) and Witherspoon (2-3, R, HR, 2 RBI) each posted multi-hit efforts in the victory. Mastrobuoni's big fly also extended his hit streak to 13 games.

Following a league-wide off day on Monday, the Bulls begin a six-game road series on Tuesday, August 30 against the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. First pitch of the series opener is slated for 7:05pm.

Durham returns to the DBAP on Monday, September 5 to start a six-game series versus the New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders. First pitch of that contest is set for 5:05pm.

Tickets for that game and all remaining 2022 home dates can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com/tickets.

