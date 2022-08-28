Pitcher's Duel Doesn't Go Tides Way Saturday
August 28, 2022 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fl. --- The Norfolk Tides (56-66) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (65-58), 9-2, at 121 Financial Ballpark Sunday night. The Tides and Jumbo Shrimp now trail 9-9 in the Navy Town Showdown with the season series being settled at Harbor Park in a three-game series from September 26 - 28.
Norfolk scored first with a RBI double by Jordan Westburg followed by a two-run double by Jacob Nottingham to put them up 3-0 in the third. Jacksonville responded with their only offense of the game when Jesus Sanchez launched a two-run homer in the bottom-half to make it 3-2.
The Tides took over from their. Greg Cullen blasted his second home run of the season with the Tides in the fourth. Cadyn Grenier followed with his fifth home run in the sixth. Nottingham hit his own solo home run in the seventh, and Gunnar Henderson capped the final score to 9-2 when he hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth.
The Tides head back to Harbor Park on Tuesday to host Lehigh Valley for a six-game set. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m., with neither team announcing probables.
POSTGAME NOTES
THE SHERIFF OF NOTTINGHAM: Capping off his great series at Jacksonville tonight was Jacob Nottingham, going 1-for-5, with a run, a double, a home run, and three RBI...he finished the series batting .444 (8-for-18) with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 28, 2022
- Pitcher's Duel Doesn't Go Tides Way Saturday - Norfolk Tides
- Jacksonville Falls in Finale, Splits Series with Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bradley, Bulls Cut out Sounds 4-1 - Durham Bulls
- Knights Fall Short in Sunday's Finale, Lose to Redbirds 8-7 - Charlotte Knights
- Sounds Come up Short in Series Finale - Nashville Sounds
- Historic Day at Werner Park as Storm Chasers Earn Doubleheader Sweep - Omaha Storm Chasers
- RailRiders Fall in Both Games of Sunday Doubleheader - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Storms Back in 9th to Win Series Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Win Longest Nine Inning Game in Franchise History, 13-12 over I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- St. Paul Takes Finale in Offensive Outburst - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Take Series against Knights with Two Wins on Sunday - Memphis Redbirds
- IronPigs lose to Gwinnett to end series - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Torkelson, Cameron Go Back-To-Back in Series Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Casteel's Two Homers Lead Stripers' Rout in Lehigh Valley - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bats Drop Series Finale 6-2 in Toledo - Louisville Bats
- Hopkins Shines in Triple-A Debut, Bats Fall 5-1 on Wednesday - Louisville Bats
- Syracuse Drops Series Finale to Worcester, 7-5, Sunday - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons Lose Series Finale to Columbus 14-3 - Buffalo Bisons
- Casas, Valdez Homer in Series Finale, WooSox Beat Syracuse 7-5 - Worcester Red Sox
- Indians Drop Sunday's Homestand Finale, 5-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Game Information: Rochester Red Wings (54-68) vs. Indianapolis Indians (62-58) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 28 at Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.