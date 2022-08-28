Pitcher's Duel Doesn't Go Tides Way Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. --- The Norfolk Tides (56-66) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (65-58), 9-2, at 121 Financial Ballpark Sunday night. The Tides and Jumbo Shrimp now trail 9-9 in the Navy Town Showdown with the season series being settled at Harbor Park in a three-game series from September 26 - 28.

Norfolk scored first with a RBI double by Jordan Westburg followed by a two-run double by Jacob Nottingham to put them up 3-0 in the third. Jacksonville responded with their only offense of the game when Jesus Sanchez launched a two-run homer in the bottom-half to make it 3-2.

The Tides took over from their. Greg Cullen blasted his second home run of the season with the Tides in the fourth. Cadyn Grenier followed with his fifth home run in the sixth. Nottingham hit his own solo home run in the seventh, and Gunnar Henderson capped the final score to 9-2 when he hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

The Tides head back to Harbor Park on Tuesday to host Lehigh Valley for a six-game set. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m., with neither team announcing probables.

POSTGAME NOTES

THE SHERIFF OF NOTTINGHAM: Capping off his great series at Jacksonville tonight was Jacob Nottingham, going 1-for-5, with a run, a double, a home run, and three RBI...he finished the series batting .444 (8-for-18) with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI.

