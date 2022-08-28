IronPigs lose to Gwinnett to end series
August 28, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Allentown, PA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (68-55) lost 13-2 to the Gwinnett Stripers (60-63) on Sunday afternoon. The IronPigs managed just five hits in the game.
The Stripers jumped out to a 2-0 lead against Colton Eastman (0-7) in the top of the first inning as Rylan Bannon hit a two-run home run. The home run was Bannon's 13th of the season. Gwinnett extended their lead to 6-0 in the top of the third inning as Pat Valaika hit a sacrifice fly against Eastman to score Orlando Arcia. Eastman recorded just one out in the inning and then James Marvel entered the game to pitch. Ryan Casteel hit a three-run home run against Marvel in the inning.
Darick Hall homered against Freddy Tarnok in the bottom of the third inning to cut Gwinnett's lead to 6-2. The home run for Hall was his 21st of the season. Braeden Ogle allowed five runs in the top of the eighth inning as the Stripers would move to an 11-2 lead. Yariel Gonzalez hit an RBI double that was followed by a Greyson Jenista two-run single. Bannon added a two-run double for the fourth and fifth runs of the inning.
Casteel hit a two-run home run against Ali Castillo in the top of the ninth inning to give Gwinnett a 13-2 lead. Jonathan Hennigan extended his scoreless pitching streak to 12 games for Lehigh Valley by pitching a scoreless inning of relief.
Victor Vodnik (1-0) earned his first win of the season by pitching a 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.
The IronPigs are off Monday then begin a six-game series in Norfolk on Tuesday against the Tides. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
