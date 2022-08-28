Knights Fall Short in Sunday's Finale, Lose to Redbirds 8-7

(MEMPHIS, TN) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped Sunday's finale to the Memphis Redbirds by a score of 8-7 from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN. The game six loss followed Charlotte's loss in Saturday's suspended game, which was resumed on Sunday and played to completion. The Knights lost that game by a score of 6-2.

Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal continued his major league rehab stint in Sunday's game and launched a two-run home run in the first inning. The home run gave the Knights an early 2-0 lead over the Redbirds. Three innings later, with the Knights ahead by a score of 2-1, Laz Rivera and Mark Payton drove home runs in the top of the fourth inning to give the Knights a 4-1 lead. In the bottom of the inning, however, the Redbirds stormed right back.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Charlotte LHP John Parke allowed a three-run home run to Clint Coulter, which tied the game at 4-4. Parke, who started the game for the Knights, allowed four runs on five hits over five innings and did not factor in the decision.

With the game knotted at 4-4, Charlotte RHP Kade McClure (2-4, 5.60) came on to pitch the sixth inning and had his troubles. McClure allowed a solo home run to Luken Baker, a two-run double to Ben DeLuzio and a run-scoring wild pitch. In all, McClure, who was saddled with the loss, allowed four runs in the sixth inning.

In the top of the ninth inning, the Knights mounted a comeback, scoring three runs to pull to within one run. Adam Haseley doubled home one run in the inning and Raudy Read doubled home two runs to make it an 8-7 ballgame. Despite the late-inning effort, Memphis reliever Junior Fernandez retired the final two batters to shut the door on the finale.

The Redbirds earned the series victory, winning four of the six games.

The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before opening a six-game home series against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from the home of the Knights. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.

