Jacksonville Falls in Finale, Splits Series with Norfolk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A two-run home run by Jesús Sánchez couldn't save the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from a 9-2 loss against the Norfolk Tides Sunday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Norfolk Tides (56-66) took the first lead of the day in the top of the third inning. Cadyn Grenier walked then advanced to second on a single by Gunnar Henderson. A double by Jordan Westburg plated Grenier and sent Henderson to third, making the score 1-0. Another double by Jacob Nottingham scored both Henderson and Westburg to give Norfolk a 3-0 advantage.

The Jumbo Shrimp (65-58) responded in the bottom of the third inning. With Avisaíl García on first after a walk, Sánchez (2) blasted a two-run homer to right field, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

Norfolk increased their lead in the top of the fourth inning. Brett Phillips was hit by a pitch and Grenier walked. With runners at first and second, Greg Cullen (2) blasted a three-run homer, pushing the Tides lead to 6-2.

Norfolk stayed hot in the sixth. Grenier (5) led off the inning with a solo home run to give the Tides a 7-2 advantage.

Norfolk added another run in the top of the seventh inning. Nottingham (14) led off the inning with Norfolk's third home run of the day, to make the score 8-2.

The final run of the day for the Tides came in the top of the eighth inning. Cullen led off with a triple and scored two batters later on a sac fly from Henderson to put the nail in the coffin, 9-2.

Jacksonville heads to Gwinnett to start a six-game series on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Elieser Hernández (3-1, 3.54 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against the Stripers. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.

