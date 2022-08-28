Jacksonville Falls in Finale, Splits Series with Norfolk
August 28, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A two-run home run by Jesús Sánchez couldn't save the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from a 9-2 loss against the Norfolk Tides Sunday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.
The Norfolk Tides (56-66) took the first lead of the day in the top of the third inning. Cadyn Grenier walked then advanced to second on a single by Gunnar Henderson. A double by Jordan Westburg plated Grenier and sent Henderson to third, making the score 1-0. Another double by Jacob Nottingham scored both Henderson and Westburg to give Norfolk a 3-0 advantage.
The Jumbo Shrimp (65-58) responded in the bottom of the third inning. With Avisaíl García on first after a walk, Sánchez (2) blasted a two-run homer to right field, cutting the deficit to 3-2.
Norfolk increased their lead in the top of the fourth inning. Brett Phillips was hit by a pitch and Grenier walked. With runners at first and second, Greg Cullen (2) blasted a three-run homer, pushing the Tides lead to 6-2.
Norfolk stayed hot in the sixth. Grenier (5) led off the inning with a solo home run to give the Tides a 7-2 advantage.
Norfolk added another run in the top of the seventh inning. Nottingham (14) led off the inning with Norfolk's third home run of the day, to make the score 8-2.
The final run of the day for the Tides came in the top of the eighth inning. Cullen led off with a triple and scored two batters later on a sac fly from Henderson to put the nail in the coffin, 9-2.
Jacksonville heads to Gwinnett to start a six-game series on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Elieser Hernández (3-1, 3.54 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against the Stripers. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 28, 2022
- Jacksonville Falls in Finale, Splits Series with Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bradley, Bulls Cut out Sounds 4-1 - Durham Bulls
- Knights Fall Short in Sunday's Finale, Lose to Redbirds 8-7 - Charlotte Knights
- Sounds Come up Short in Series Finale - Nashville Sounds
- Historic Day at Werner Park as Storm Chasers Earn Doubleheader Sweep - Omaha Storm Chasers
- RailRiders Fall in Both Games of Sunday Doubleheader - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Storms Back in 9th to Win Series Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Win Longest Nine Inning Game in Franchise History, 13-12 over I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- St. Paul Takes Finale in Offensive Outburst - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Take Series against Knights with Two Wins on Sunday - Memphis Redbirds
- IronPigs lose to Gwinnett to end series - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Torkelson, Cameron Go Back-To-Back in Series Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Casteel's Two Homers Lead Stripers' Rout in Lehigh Valley - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bats Drop Series Finale 6-2 in Toledo - Louisville Bats
- Hopkins Shines in Triple-A Debut, Bats Fall 5-1 on Wednesday - Louisville Bats
- Syracuse Drops Series Finale to Worcester, 7-5, Sunday - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons Lose Series Finale to Columbus 14-3 - Buffalo Bisons
- Casas, Valdez Homer in Series Finale, WooSox Beat Syracuse 7-5 - Worcester Red Sox
- Indians Drop Sunday's Homestand Finale, 5-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Game Information: Rochester Red Wings (54-68) vs. Indianapolis Indians (62-58) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 28 at Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Jacksonville Falls in Finale, Splits Series with Norfolk
- Late Sánchez Double Puts Jumbo Shrimp in Win Column 3-1
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall 10-2 in Rain-Shortened Contest to Tides
- Marlins Send García on Rehab Assignment to Jacksonville
- Rogers Fans 12 in 5-1 Win over Tides