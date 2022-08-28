Rochester Storms Back in 9th to Win Series Finale

The Wings had just two hits going into the bottom half of the ninth before completing their second ninth-inning comeback of the season.

Indianapolis would open the scoring in the bottom half of the first, when SS Diego Castillo stroked a two-out double to give the Indians an early 1-0 lead. The score would remain the same until the fifth as another two-out hit from Indianapolis extended the lead to 2-0.

Indianapolis pitching dominated through eight frames, holding Rochester to just a pair of knocks before the ninth inning. Three straight singles to begin the top half loaded the bases with no one out, before 1B Adrian Sanchez crushed a double to left, clearing the bases and giving the Wings a 4-2 lead. Another insurance run on an RBI single by LF Andrew Stevenson would push the lead to 5-2 going into the bottom half of the ninth. RHP Jordan Weems turned the lights out, collecting his 15th save of the year, working two innings as the Wings pick up their second win of the series.

RHP* Daniel Ponce de Leon* took the ball for the Wings, delivering his second quality start of the season. The former St. Louis Cardinal worked six full innings, allowing two earned while striking out seven. RHP* Reed Garrett* and Weems covered the final three innings, allowing just one hit.

After an off day tomorrow, Rochester comes back home for the first time since August 14 for a six-game set against Toledo. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

