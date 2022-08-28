RailRiders Fall in Both Games of Sunday Doubleheader

PAPILLION, NE - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were swept in a doubleheader by the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday, falling 9-4 and 12-10 at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 1-0 lead in the second inning of game one on a solo home run by Armando Alvarez, his third of the week, but Omaha evened the tally on a solo home run by Jakson Reetz in the bottom of the inning.

Ben Rortvedt hit a solo home run in the fourth to put the RailRiders back on top at 2-1, but the lead was once again short-lived. The Storm Chasers scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to take a 3-2 lead, keyed by a run-scoring double from Reetz.

Omaha added an insurance run in the fifth on a Nick Loftin sac fly. In the sixth, a bases loaded walk and a Maikel Garcia grand slam pushed the Chasers ahead 9-2.

Ronald Guzman's two-run homer in the seventh close the scoring.

Austin Cox (5-7) worked a complete game win for Omaha in game one, while Ryan Weber (3-4) was charged with the loss.

In game two, the RailRiders jumped to an early 2-0 lead. Estevan Florial reached on an error to leadoff the game and scored on a single by Oswald Peraza. Rob Brantly singled in Tyler Wade to extend the lead.

Omaha, however, sent nine to the plate in the second inning, scoring five runs on three home runs. The Storm Chasers added four in the third on a pair of doubles, an RBI single and a two-run home run from Hicklen for a 9-2 advantage.

Florial drilled a 1-1 pitch from Max Castillo over the centerfield wall with two aboard in the top of the fourth to cut the deficit to four at 9-5. It was Florial's first home run of the series and his 15th of the season.

The Storm Chasers added three runs in the fifth against the RailRiders bullpen to extend the advantage to 12-5, but Peraza went yard in the top of the sixth to cut the gap to three at 12-9 Omaha.

Ryan LaMarre's 471-foot blast in the seventh closed the scoring.

Max Castillo (3-1) earned the win and Shawn Semple (1-1) took the loss in game two.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre split their six-game series in Omaha and ultimately split their 12-game Midwest road swing.

The RailRiders return to PNC Field for a set against the Syracuse Mets starting on Tuesday, August 30, at 6:35 P.M. Tickets and promotional details for the upcoming homestand are available on www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

64-58

