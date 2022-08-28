Historic Day at Werner Park as Storm Chasers Earn Doubleheader Sweep

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (58-64) entered multiple entries into the record books, sweeping a double-header over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (64-58) 9-4 and 12-10. Right Fielder Brewer Hicklen earned the first season with 20 doubles, 20 home runs, and 20 stolen bases for Omaha during the modern franchise era with a double in the fourth inning of game one.

Right-hander Austin Cox threw a seven-inning complete game in game one, the first by a Storm Chaser in more than three years. Catcher Freddy Fermin hit his sixth home run of the series with a blast in game two to continue his hot month of August.

Game one

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored in the top of the second on an Armando Alverez home run to open the early lead.

In his first at bat for the Storm Chasers, Nebraska native Jakson Reetz launched a home run, knotting the score at 1-1.

Ben Rortvedt retook the lead for the RailRiders on his second homer of the season in the fourth.

Hicklen started the bottom of the fourth with his 20th double of the season. Hicklen would come in to score on a Reetz double to tie the game. Left fielder Clay Dungan would hit and an RBI single to give Omaha the first lead of the game 3-2 after four innings of play.

Third baseman Nick Loftin hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth to extend Omaha's lead to 4-2.

The Storm Chasers put up a five-spot in the sixth, using an RBI walk from first baseman Gabriel Cancel to score the first run. Shortstop Maikel Garcia hit a grand slam to break the game wide open. Omaha now has seven grand slams this season, with two of them this week.

In the top of the seventh, Ronald Guzman hit a two-run homer, but right-hander Austin Cox (Win, 5-7) finished the seven-inning game for Omaha's first seven-inning complete game since right-hander Heath Fillmyer did it in May of 2019.

Reetz would go 3-for-3 with two extra-base hits as the Storm Chasers took the first game of the doubleheader 9-4.

Game two

The RailRiders scored first again in the second game, this time using on a pair of RBI singles from Oswald Peraza and Rob Brantly to open a 2-0 lead.

Omaha put another five-run inning on the board in the second, with left fielder Dairon Blanco starting the frame with a home run. Loftin hit a two-run homer to give the Storm Chasers the lead. Freddy Fermin hit another home run, now with six this week, giving Omaha a 5-2 lead.

The Storm Chasers kept their bats hot in the third, using a double from second baseman Iván Castillo and a single from Loftin to score the first two. Hicklen launched his 25th home run to score two more and give the Chasers the 9-2 lead. Hicklen now has a 30-game on-base streak, tied for the longest by an Omaha Storm Chaser (since 2011).

Estevan Florial hit a three-run homer in the fourth to cut into Omaha's lead.

Garcia drove in a run before Fermin hit a sacrifice fly to put the score at 12-5 after five innings.

Right-hander Max Castillo (Win, 3-1) went 5.0 innings for Omaha, allowing five runs (four earned runs) with four strikeouts.

The RailRiders put up four runs in the top of the sixth, using an Oswald Peraza home run to cap off the inning.

Right-hander Wyatt Mills earned his first save of the season, allowing a Ryan LaMarre homer but finishing the seventh to secure the 12-10 win.

The Storm Chasers are off on Monday before heading to St. Paul for a six-game series. The series opens on Tuesday with a 7:07 p.m. first pitch with coverage starting at 6:45 p.m. on the on the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

