Game Information: Iowa Cubs (51-61) vs. Indianapolis Indians (54-56)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:35 PM ET

GAME #111 / Home #53: Iowa Cubs (51-61) vs. Indianapolis Indians (54-56)

PROBABLES: RHP Caleb Kilian (4-1, 3.49) vs. RHP Osvaldo Bido (1-7, 5.52)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / The Dot

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Cal Mitchell extended his hitting streak, but the Indians dropped the opener of a six-game series against the I-Cubs last night, 2-1. Down 1-0 following an RBI single by Frank Schwindel in the top of the first inning, the Indians knotted the low-scoring game in the bottom of the third. Carter Bins led off the frame with a single and, following an error by third baseman David Bote to put the game-tying run into scoring position, Diego Castillo lined a run-scoring single into center field. The I-Cubs then took a lead in the top of the eighth. Esteban Quiroz led off the inning with a single, and two batters later Greg Deichmann drove him in on a ground ball to left field. After an error by pitcher Brendon Little - Iowa's fourth of the game - put the game-tying runner in scoring position in the ninth, Nicholas Padilla slammed the door with two strikeouts.

GOING STREAKING: With a single in his final at-bat last night, Cal Mitchell extended his hitting streak to a team-high 12 games, which also is the longest active streak in the International League. During that span, he is hitting .318 (14-for-44) with five extra-base hits, seven RBI, five runs scored and an .875 OPS. The outfielder's longest career hitting streak came with Single-A West Virginia in 2018 when he hit safely in 13 games from April 14-27 with a .453 average (24-for-53) and 1.170 OPS. Major leaguer Kevin Newman owns the other Indians 12-game streak, coming across two rehab stints from May 19-July 6. Rochester's Josh Palacios owns the IL's longest hitting streak this season at 18 games. Mitchell has now hit safely in 42 of 52 games with Indianapolis this season, good for a .321 average (62-for-193), 38 RBI and .870 OPS.

DIEGO'S HALF DOZEN: Diego Castillo drove in the Indians lone run with a single in the third inning last night to extend his hitting streak to six games since Aug. 11 (1). During that span, he is hitting .417 (10-for-24) with three RBI, four runs scored and a 1.065 OPS. The hitting streak is Castillo's longest of the season between Indianapolis and Pittsburgh, with his last six-plus game hitting streak coming from Aug. 3-10, 2021 with Double-A Altoona (8 games). In 14 games with Indianapolis since being optioned by Pittsburgh, he has hit safely in 11 games with a .309 average (17-for-55) and .822 OPS. One year after launching a career-high 19 home runs between Double-A Somerset, Double-A Altoona and Indianapolis, Castillo has 12 longballs in 2022 (10 with Pittsburgh).

BOLTON ON THE BUMP: Cody Bolton entered in relief of starter Johan Oviedo last night and tossed 3.0 one-run, shutout hits in relief. He struck out five of his 10 total batters faced, which is his most strikeouts since fanning seven in a 5.0-inning start on June 2 at Omaha. It was Bolton's fourth consecutive relief appearance, and in the month of August he has been scored upon in just one of his four outings. In that time, he owns a 1.17 ERA (1er/7.2ip) with 10 strikeouts, a 1.04 WHIP and .172 average against (5-for-29). Just over half of Bolton's appearances this season have come out of the bullpen (21 appearances, 10 starts), and as a reliever he is 2-0 with a 2.13 ERA (6er/25.1ip) and 29 strikeouts. In his 10 starts, he is 0-2 with a 3.19 ERA (11er/31.0ip) and 32 strikeouts.

GOTTA HAND IT TO HIM: Indians closer Eric Hanhold extended his dominant streak last night and now hasn't been charged with an earned run over his last 11 appearances (12.1ip) with a 0.97 WHIP and .205 average against (9-for-44). Since Aug. 3 (1) he is working a 6.1-inning scoreless streak with just three baserunners allowed (0.47 WHIP) and a .095 average against (2-for-21). After being scored upon multiple times in three consecutive appearances from May 3-12, Hanhold is 7-for-8 in save opportunities with a 2.20 ERA (7er/28.2ip) in 24 appearances.

TODAY: The Indians will look to even the six-game series vs. Iowa today at 1:35 PM ET at Victory Field. The Indians and I-Cubs have faced off 13 times already this season, with Indianapolis holding the advantage 8-5. The two teams faced off from July 4-10 at Victory Field, with Indianapolis winning the series 4-2, including a 5-4 walk-off win on the Fourth of July. Since 1988, the Indians lead the series, 110-83 with a 59-37 record in Indianapolis. Osvaldo Bido will take the mound for his 19th start in 24 appearances for Indy this season, four starts of which have come against Iowa. In those contests, he owns a 0-1 record, 3.29 ERA (5er/13.2ip), 13 strikeouts and .200 average against. Countering for Iowa will be Cubs' No. 14 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Caleb Killian, who is 0-1 with a 10.29 ERA (8er/7.0ip) in two starts against Indianapolis this season.

VICTORIES AT VICTORY FIELD: The Indians recorded their 999th win (regular season and postseason combined) at Victory Field since the ballpark opened on July 11, 1996 on Sunday, Aug, 7, and are now just one win away from 1,000 wins in the ballpark. They currently have a 987-808 record at home in the regular season and 12-12 record in postseason games.

THIS DAY IN 1988: Pinch hitter Razor Shines ripped a two-out single to drive in Johnny Paredes and finish off an 8-7 comeback win for Indianapolis. The Indians were in control when a three-run third inning broke the game's 2-2 tie, but Iowa responded with five runs in the sixth to go ahead, 7-5. The Indians countered in the seventh with two runs of their own to tie the game, once again. The win extended Indy's Eastern Division lead to 9.5 games.

