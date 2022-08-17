Five-Run Fourth Carries Stripers to Win vs. Memphis

August 17, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A five-run fourth inning was the difference for the Gwinnett Stripers (55-58) in an 8-4 victory over the Memphis Redbirds (58-54) on Wednesday night at Coolray Field. Hernan Perez led the way with four RBIs.

Decisive Plays: With the game tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the second, the Stripers took a 2-1 advantage on Delino DeShields Jr.'s RBI single. Gwinnett put the game out of reach with five runs in the bottom of the fourth coming on a leadoff blast by Ryan Casteel *(13), *Pat Valaika's two-run single, and Perez's two-run double.

Key Contributors: Perez finished the night 2-for-3 (double, sac fly, 4 RBI), while DeShields went 3-for-4 (2 runs, RBI, stolen base). Valaika (2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs) also had a multi-hit game for Gwinnett. Connor Johnstone (W, 3-2) earned the win in relief of starter Huascar Ynoa, who tossed 3.0 one-run frames. For Memphis, Ivan Herrera picked up three hits (3-for-5, RBI).

Noteworthy: DeShields pushed his on-base streak to 13 games, matching a team season-high set by Chadwick Tromp and Preston Tucker. Perez had his first four-RBI game since 7/26/19 with Triple-A San Antonio.

Next Game (Thursday, August 18): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. LHP Kyle Muller (5-6, 3.27 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Matthew Liberatore (5-5, 5.10 ERA) for the Redbirds. It's Thirsty Thursday™, presented by Michelob Ultra. Fans age 21 and up can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for $2 each, or margaritas from Cutwater Spirits for $5 each.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.