Indians Bury I-Cubs for 1,000th Win All Time at Victory Field

August 17, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Hoy Park and Travis Swaggerty each recorded three-hit performances while falling a triple short of the cycle, and the Indianapolis Indians peppered seven extra-base hits as part of a 15-hit attack en route to a 10-5 triumph over the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday afternoon. The victory was the organization's 1,000th win all time at Victory Field.

Indianapolis (55-56) led wire-to-wire and scored in each of its first seven innings. In the opening frame, Park singled and raced to third on a one-out double by Swaggerty. Then with two outs, Brendt Citta reached on an infield single deep in the hole between first and second base to drive in two runs.

The Indians pushed their lead to 3-0 in the second on a two-out RBI double by Park. After David Bote put Iowa (51-62) on the scoreboard with a run-scoring single in the third, doubles by Cal Mitchell and Citta in the home half extended the lead back to three.

Indy's scoring barrage continued in the middle innings. Drew Maggi doubled to open the fourth and later scored on a single by Swaggerty. In the fifth, singles by Jack Suwinski and Mason Martin set up a run-scoring fielder's choice off the bat of Taylor Davis and a sacrifice fly by Park. The Indians then played long ball in the sixth and seventh, with Swaggerty and Park ripping solo home runs to push Indy to double digits in the run column for an eighth time this season.

Osvaldo Bido (W, 2-7) sailed through 5.0 innings of one-run ball, scattering four hits, one walk and one hit batter with four strikeouts. Caleb Kilian (L, 4-2) was tagged for six earned runs on eight hits in 3.0-plus innings pitched. Both of Kilian's losses in Triple-A this year have occurred at Victory Field (also: July 8).

Nick Mears, John O'Reilly and Travis MacGregor posted zeroes in the sixth, seventh and eighth out of Indy's bullpen before Iowa chased Hunter Stratton for four runs in the ninth to complete the scoring.

Indianapolis reached the 15-hit threshold for a seventh time overall in 2022 and the second at Victory Field (also: June 11 vs. Columbus).

The Indians and I-Cubs play the third contest of their six-game series on Thursday at 7:05 PM. Indy will send RHP Jerad Eickhoff (5-4, 4.39) to the bump against RHP Javier Assad (0-2, 3.52).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.