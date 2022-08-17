Casas Delivers Walkoff Single, WooSox Beat Red Wings 2-1

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (57-56) survived a 59-minute rain delay and a late deficit to beat the Rochester Red Wings (51-62) on a Triston Casas walkoff single, a 2-1 victory at Polar Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Casas came to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and runners on first and second. Working against Rochester reliever Reed Garrett in a tie game, Casas saw one pitch go by, then smashed the second off the Worcester Wall in right-Connor Wong sprinted home from second with the winning run, and the WooSox nabbed their fourth walkoff win of the season.

"Just trying to get the job done. Put the ball in play somewhere hard," Casas said. "Got on top of that one. I thought it had a chance to go, but it didn't need to."

Since returning from the injured list on July 22, Casas is 20-for-61 (.328) with 8 RBI over 22 games.

Rochester took the lead five batters in to the game versus Worcester starter Chris Murphy. The left-hander hit the leadoff batter and walked two to load the bases with one out. Jake Alu hit a ground ball to first, and Casas tried to turn two; his throw to second hit the runner, allowing Andrew Stevenson to score.

In the third, Pedro Castellanos came up with a key defensive play in right, recording an outfield assist on a Taylor Gushue single to keep Rochester's second run off the board.

Murphy would go four innings, allowing one earned run with four hits, three walks and two strikeouts. He exited after the game entered a rain delay in the top of the fifth inning.

The 1-0 Red Wings lead lasted through a 59-minute delay and until the bottom of the seventh inning, when the WooSox loaded the bases for Casas on a trio of walks. Casas put together a six-pitch plate appearance against left-hander Francisco Perez, ultimately taking ball four on a 3-2 count for an RBI walk.

The combination of Geoff Hartlieb, Eduard Bazardo, Jake Thompson and Zack Kelly out of the WooSox bullpen did not allow a run, striking out five combined over five innings of work. Kelly earned the win after a runless 1.2 innings, improving to 6-3.

Between the two teams, there were four stolen bases, three pickoffs, 10 pitchers and 13 walks, a game that took three hours, nine minutes, along with the 59-minute rain delay. It was played in front of 7,292.

The WooSox continue the six-game series on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. at Polar Park against the Rochester Red Wings, affiliate of the Washington Nationals. On the mound, Connor Seabold (5-1, 2.83) faces Joan Adon (0-1, 7.20). Radio coverage is live at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network, while television is live on NESN+.

