August 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians

August 17, 2022 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (51-61) @ INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (54-56)

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 - 12:35 PM CT - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

RHP Caleb Kilian (4-1, 3.49) vs. RHP Osvaldo Bido (1-7, 5.52)

TODAY'S GAME: After taking game one of the series last night, Caleb Kilian will look to give Iowa their third straight win in his team-leading 19th start of the year with Iowa. Kilian is 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA through his 18 starts, allowing 30 earned runs on 73 hits over 77.1 innings pitched. In those 77.1 innings, he has walked 35 batters compared to striking out 95, good for seventh in the International League. Opposite of Kilian will be right-hander Osvaldo Bido set to pitch in his 26th game for Indianapolis, making his 19th start. Bido has just one win this year, going 1-7 with a 5.52 ERA. He has allowed 45 earned runs on 75 hits over 73.1 innings pitched, allowing 48 walks while striking out 77. He has faced Iowa four times this year, allowing just five combined earned runs on 10 hits and 12 walks, striking out 13 along the way. In his first two matchups with Iowa, Bido allowed just one hit over 7.1 innings, but walked nine batters in those two games.

HELPING ON BOTH SIDES: Greg Deichmann was a key part of Iowa's win last night, making big contributions both offensively and defensively. First, from the outfield, Deichmann kept the game tied at one with his seventh outfield assist of the year. On the RBI single that tied the game in the third inning, the Indians tried to score a second run and Deichmann threw a seed from center field to nail Drew Maggi at the plate and keep the game tied. It marked his sixth outfield assist from center field this year and with one in right field, the 27-year-old now has 32% (7-of-22) of all of Iowa's outfield assists this year. No other player on the roster has recorded more than four. Despite going just 1-for-4 from the leadoff spot last night, his one hit was a huge RBI single in the eighth inning to score the go-ahead and eventual game winning run for Iowa. With the two big plays, Deichmann helped keep the Indians at one run and put the I-Cubs ahead of that one run, giving them their first win of the year when the outfielder hits out of the leadoff spot. Iowa is now 1-3 this year when Deichmann is at the top of the order.

EVERYBODY MAKES MISTAKES: The I-Cubs committed four errors last night, tying their single-game season high. Despite the multiple blunders in the field, however, the Indians were only able to take advantage of one opportunity, and Iowa locked in a 2-1 victory. With that, the I-Cubs are now 2-0 in games where they commit four errors. Their previous four-error game came on April 6th in Buffalo in just their second game of the season. That game against the Bisons ended in favor of the I-Cubs by a score of 8-4.

SAVE THE DAY: After Ben Leeper struck out four batters for a five-out save in Iowa's win on Sunday, Nicholas Padilla followed suit with two strikeouts in last night's victory. The righty entered the game in the ninth inning with the game-tying run on third base and only one out. Padilla struck out both batters he faced to earn the save and give Iowa the victory in game one of the series against Indianapolis. It marked his fourth save of the year, getting at least one at all three levels he has pitched at this season. He went 1-for-1 with High-A South Bend, 2-for-2 with Double-A Tennessee and is now 1-for-2 with Iowa. With the save, he is now 6-for-11 in his Minor League career with save opportunities.

JUST ENOUGH: For the first time this season, in their 112th game of the year, the I-Cubs won a game by scoring fewer than three runs. Coming into last night's matchup, Iowa was 0-25 when they scored two or fewer, and just 4-35 when they scored three or fewer. In fact, the majority of Iowa's losses all season have come when their offense has been quiet; counting last night, they're now 40-17 when they score five or more runs, compared to 9-44 when they score four or fewer.

FARRELL FOR THE WIN: Luke Farrell spun 2.2 scoreless innings of relief for Iowa last night, earning his third win of the season. It broke a streak of four straight losses for the righty, earning his first win since May 18 against Columbus. Last night marked the sixth relief appearance of the year with Iowa and his third straight, throwing two innings back on August 7 and three on August 11. The outing was just his third all year without allowing a run and his sixth with four or more strikeouts.

HITTING MACHINE: Darius Hill went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, a triple and two runs batted in on Sunday in Iowa's 5-4 win over Louisville. It marked his sixth game with Iowa in which he has recorded three or more hits and his 24th multi-hit game of the year with the I-Cubs. His 24 multi-hit games is good for the team-lead among active players and he has now recorded two or more hits in 44% (24-of-54) of his games with Iowa. Hill now has twice as many multi-hit games (24) as he does hitless games in which he had at least one at-bat (12). The outfielder has hit all season long, starting with Double-A Tennessee and continuing after his promotion to Iowa. He ranks third among all Minor League players this year with 128 hits across the two levels, just five hits shy of the leader. Despite playing in 38 less games than Jared Young who leads the team with 80 hits, Hill is now just nine hits behind Young for the team lead with 71 hits in his 54 games with Iowa. His .340 (71-for-209) average on the year with Iowa is second among all active players on the I-Cubs roster.

AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS: Iowa and Indianapolis will play game two of their six-game set at Victory Field today, with Iowa leading the current series by one after their one-run win last night. The victory moved the I-Cubs within a game of the Indians in the season series, down 7-6. They are now one game over .500 on the year here at Victory Field, going 4-3 this year, moving to just 18-28 all-time on the road against Indianapolis. After losing by just one run in the series opener last night, Indianapolis still leads Iowa in the season scoring by two, at 45-43.

SHORT HOPS: Narciso Crook went 2-for-4 with a double out of the six-hole for Iowa last night, the only player for either team to record a multi-hit game...with their four errors last night, Iowa went from tied for eighth in the International League in errors with 76 to 11th in the International League with 80...last night was Cam Vieaux's first loss of the season with Indianapolis despite playing in 28 games with the Indians; the southpaw is now 5-1 on the year with a 3.07 ERA.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.