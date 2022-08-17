SWB RailRiders Game Notes

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (59-52) vs St. Paul Saints (54-56)

Game 113 | Road Game 53 | CHS Field | Saint Paul, MN | Wednesday, August 17, 2022 | First Pitch 7:07 PM (CST)

RHP Clarke Schmidt (2-0, 2.86) vs RHP Jordan Balazovic (0-5, 10.15)

SCMIDT: Earned win, six perfect innings, 11 K (career-high, any level) vs Worcester 8/11 (4-1 W)

BALAZOVIC: No decision, 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, HR, 2 BB, K vs Columbus 8/11 (8-6 L)

LAST TIME OUT

ST. PAUL, MN (August 16, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders completed the biggest comeback in franchise history on Tuesday night, rallying from a 9-0 deficit to beat the St. Paul Saints 10-9 on Tuesday night at CHS Field.

The Saints took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning of the first-ever meeting between the two clubs, scoring on a bases loaded hit batter, a sac fly and a single. St. Paul added six runs, all unearned, on three hits and three errors in the second, keyed by a three-run home run from Chris Williams. Estevan Florial opened the RailRiders scoring in the fifth with an RBI single, plating Blake Perkins. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored three times in the sixth to cut the deficit to 9-4. Ronald Guzman blasted a two-run shot to right-center and Max McDowell doubled in Tyler Wade. It was Guzman's ninth home run of the year. In the seventh, Guzman doubled in Oswald Peraza and scored on a home run to straightaway center from Armando Alvarez; his 11th long ball of the season.

After back-to-back doubles by McDowell and Florial cut the lead to one, St. Paul brought lefty Jovani Moran out of the bullpen to face Peraza. The RailRiders shortstop hit a 1-1 pitch over the bullpens in left for his 17th home run of the season to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 10-9 lead. The RailRiders bullpen retired 16 straight from the second through the seventh innings to aid the comeback effort. Jose Mujica, Richard Rodriguez and Luke Bard (1-0) each worked two shutout frames before Greg Weissert pitched a perfect ninth for his 17th save of the year. Moran (1-1) suffered the loss for the Saints.

Peraza paced the RailRiders with three hits, while Florial, Guzman and McDowell had two hits apiece.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are on the road to face the St. Paul Saints for the first time in franchise history at CHS Field. The Saints are just the third team from the International League West that the RailRiders see this year (Toledo Mud Hens and Louisville Bats).

IMPOSSIBLE - The RailRiders came back on Tuesday night to defeat the St. Paul Saints. After two innings, SWB trailed 9-0. They went on to score ten runs from the fifth through the eighth innings, eventually winning 10-9. It was the largest comeback win in franchise history. The comeback effort surpassed the franchise record of eight runs, set on August 23, 2000, as the then-Red Barons overcame an 8-0 first inning deficit to beat Buffalo 10-9.

OSWALD'S WORLD - Oswald Peraza hit the eventual game-winning home run on Tuesday, a two-run blast in the eighth to put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead 10-9. Peraza enters Wednesday on a four-game hitting streak going 7-for-18 (.389) with two homers.

CALL HIM UP - On Wednesday, the Yankees recalled Estevan Florial. It will be his fourth time up with the Yankees with the three previous being "27th" man call-ups. It's his first call to the bigs since the end of May. Additionally, Oswaldo Cabrera has been called up for the first time in his career. The 23-year-old is set to make his Major League debut after playing 47 games with the RailRiders. He had reached in 19 straight games officially with SWB at his time of the call-up. In corresponding moves, New York optioned Miguel Andújar, Ron Marinaccio and Tim Locastro.

ONE-UP, ONE-DOWN - In addition to the above-mentioned moves, the RailRiders made two additional moves concerning injuries today. Tuesday's starter Jhony Brito was placed on the seven-day injured list. Josh Breaux was activated from the seven-day injured list.

A MATT ON THE BACK - Matt Pita was promoted from Double-A Somerset today. He was sent down from SWB to the Patriots on July 1, but spent the majority of the time on the injured list. He only played two games with the Patriots. Pita played 21 games with SWB at the start of the season.

KEEP IT MOVIN' - The RailRiders made eight roster moves today, which matches the most in a single day this year with May 25.

ARMANDO'S AUGUST - Armando Alvarez has gone 12-for-40 (.300) with six doubles and a homer since August third. He has a hit in every game played in the month of August except one. Dating back to July 17, Alvarez has tallied a hit in 13 of his last 15 games played.

MÁN OF THE HOUR - Ronald Guzmán has a hit in 15 of his last 18 games dating back to July 8. In this stretch, he's gone 24-for-64 (.375) with eight doubles and five home runs. He has raised his average from .197 to .245 and his OBP from .314 to .349.

ANOTHER DAY WEISSERT - Greg Weissert has not been charged with a run in 21 straight appearances, the longest stretch for any RailRiders pitcher this season. This scoreless streak has lasted 22.0 innings.

TOO CLOSE, SOME COMFORT - In the six-game set against Worcester last week, four games finished with the winner taking the game by three runs or less. This season, the RailRiders have played in 65 games that finished within a three-run margin of victory, going 36-29 in those games.

CLARKE'S SUMMIT - Clarke Schmidt was named International League Pitcher of the Week after tossing six perfect innings with a career-high eleven strikeouts on Thursday, August 11 against Worcester. He's the second RailRider to be given the honor this year. Matt Krook lasted 7.2 perfect innings against Buffalo on July 1, taking the award on July 3 (Estevan Florial won Player of the Week that same week).

ON DECK - The RailRiders are on the road for two weeks and won't be home again until August 30 to host the Syracuse Mets for their third to final homestand of the season.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (72-45) lost 3-1 to the Tampa Bay Rays last night. Miguel Andújar drove in the only run. The Yankees have lost 11 of their last 14 games and have the worst record in MLB since the start of August. Domingo Germán starts tonight against Corey Kluber in the series finale at 7:05 PM EST... The Somerset Patriots (66-41) edged past the Bowie Baysox 2-1 on Tuesday. Andres Chaparro hit a solo shot in the fourth that proved to be the winning run. Will Warren gets the start tonight at 6:35 PM EST... The Hudson Valley Renegades (58-50) scored seven unanswered runs in a come-from-behind 7-4 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones. With the win, the 'Gades are back in first place. Juan Carela takes the ball tonight at 7:00 PM EST... The Tampa Tarpons (51-56) were blanked by the Bradenton Marauders 6-0 Tuesday. The Tarpons tallied six hits, all singles in the loss. Sean Hermann starts tonight at 6:30 PM EST...

