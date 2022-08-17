Memphis Falls Behind Early, Drops Game Two at Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Memphis Redbirds dropped game two of a six-game series at the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday night by the final score of 8-4.

Memphis jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first, scoring on an RBI single from Moises Gomez. Gomez stole second to put two runners in scoring position with one-out, but Memphis could not capitalize. Gwinnett answered with a sacrifice fly in the bottom half and took a 2-1 lead in the second inning on an RBI single from Delino DeShields Jr.

The big inning for Gwinnett came in the fourth, starting with the solo home run from Ryan Casteel. Pat Valaika and Hernan Perez tallied back-to-back two-run hits to cap off a five-run inning that saw all nine Stripers head to the plate.

Connor Thomas (6-6) took the loss after allowing a season-high seven runs on 10 hits. He walked two and struck out a pair in four innings. The Redbirds offense left at least one runner aboard in each frame expect in the ninth.

The Memphis Redbirds (58-54) take on the Gwinnett Stripers (55-58) for game three of this six-game series. LHP Matthew Liberatore is scheduled to start opposite RHP Bryce Elder for the Stripers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT at Coolray Field.

