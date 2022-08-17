Memphis Falls Behind Early, Drops Game Two at Gwinnett
August 17, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Memphis Redbirds dropped game two of a six-game series at the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday night by the final score of 8-4.
Memphis jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first, scoring on an RBI single from Moises Gomez. Gomez stole second to put two runners in scoring position with one-out, but Memphis could not capitalize. Gwinnett answered with a sacrifice fly in the bottom half and took a 2-1 lead in the second inning on an RBI single from Delino DeShields Jr.
The big inning for Gwinnett came in the fourth, starting with the solo home run from Ryan Casteel. Pat Valaika and Hernan Perez tallied back-to-back two-run hits to cap off a five-run inning that saw all nine Stripers head to the plate.
Connor Thomas (6-6) took the loss after allowing a season-high seven runs on 10 hits. He walked two and struck out a pair in four innings. The Redbirds offense left at least one runner aboard in each frame expect in the ninth.
The Memphis Redbirds (58-54) take on the Gwinnett Stripers (55-58) for game three of this six-game series. LHP Matthew Liberatore is scheduled to start opposite RHP Bryce Elder for the Stripers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT at Coolray Field.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 17, 2022
- Wentz and Bullpen Go Lights Out in Columbus - Toledo Mud Hens
- Memphis Falls Behind Early, Drops Game Two at Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Five-Run Fourth Carries Stripers to Win vs. Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bisons Fall to IronPigs, 15-4 - Buffalo Bisons
- Bisons Are No Match for 'Pigs - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Five-Run Fourth Carries Stripers to Win vs. Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Payton Powers Knights Past Mets 8-7 on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall 6-2 After Late Sounds' Rally - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Even Series with Comeback Win - Nashville Sounds
- Charlotte Knots up Series with 8-7 Win over Syracuse on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Gilliam Walks-Off Omaha, Bats Win 4-3 - Louisville Bats
- Norfolk Loses Lead Late Against Durham In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Durham Drops Norfolk 4-3 - Durham Bulls
- Fermin Hits Two-Run Blast in the Ninth, But Chasers Fall to Bats - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Casas Delivers Walkoff Single, WooSox Beat Red Wings 2-1 - Worcester Red Sox
- Saying Goodbye, and Thank You, to a Champion of Mentoring - Worcester Red Sox
- Indians Bury I-Cubs for 1,000th Win All Time at Victory Field - Indianapolis Indians
- Wings Fall Short in Wednesday Matinee - Rochester Red Wings
- Indians Rout I-Cubs to Even Series - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Announce Three Roster Moves - Charlotte Knights
- Top Pitching Prospect Simeon Woods Richardson Earns Promotion to Triple-A St. Paul - St. Paul Saints
- 'Enchant,' the World's Largest Christmas Light Spectacular Is Coming to First Horizon Park - Nashville Sounds
- Game Information: Iowa Cubs (51-61) vs. Indianapolis Indians (54-56) - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 17 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- August 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Come from Behind to Win 10-9 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Memphis Falls Behind Early, Drops Game Two at Gwinnett
- Redbirds Squabble Lead in Extras, Walked off by Stripers
- Memphis Bats Come to Life in Series Finale to Beat Indianapolis
- Memphis Registers Four Hits in Loss to Indianapolis
- Turtles Shut Out by Indianapolis on Friday Night