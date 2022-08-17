Wentz and Bullpen Go Lights Out in Columbus

Columbus, Ohio - After a strong series opening victory, the Mud Hens looked to continue their success and win their fourth straight game. LHP Joey Wentz took the mound to make his first start since May 25th. Wentz previously made an appearance from the bullpen, during the previous home stand against the Omaha Storm Chasers, where he made his return from injury. The game would be delayed for a total of 41 minutes, due to a small patch of rain, and the game began at 7:46pm.

It would take until the third inning for the first run to be scored in the ballgame. The Mud Hens would put up a crooked inning in the third, scoring three runs. Dustin Garneau would lead off the inning, hitting his sixth home run of the year to left field. Following a fly out, Zack Short would hit a single to left. Then, Ryan Kriedler would hit a double (8) to center, moving Short to third. Next batter, Josh Lester would hit a ground ball to first, which drove in Zack Short to make it a 2-0 ballgame. Lester now leads the team with 75 RBIs on the year. With two away, the 2020 number one MLB draft pick, Spencer Torkelson would hit a single to left, scoring Ryan Kreidler. Torkelson now has 11 RBIs with the Hens, after being optioned to Toledo in middle of July. The Mud Hens led 3-0, heading into the fourth.

Through the next three innings (4-6), the offense would stay quiet on both sides. LHP Joey Wentz would go lights out through five innings, striking out five Clippers. He only allowed three hits, with no runs or walks. He would be in line for his first winning decision of the year, if the Mud Hens were able to hold on to their lead.

The bullpen would continue to stay successful in tonight's game as the Toledo bullpen went four innings, tallying a total of seven strikeouts. LHP Sam Howard would pitch a full inning in the sixth, striking out a batter, and obtain his fifth hold of the season. RHP Jacob Barnes and LHP Miguel Del Pozo would also tally an inning, as they struck out the side in the seventh and eighth inning. Barnes would obtain his first hold of the season, along with Del Pozo tallying his fifteenth (leads team).

As the game remained 3-0 heading into the final inning, the Mud Hens were seeking to get an insurance run. Dustin Garneau would lead off with a walk. Then, Jack Lopez would move him to second with a sacrifice bunt to first. Next batter, Zack Short would drive in the insurance run with an RBI single to center. Short now has 42 RBIs, which puts him behind Lester in team RBIs. With the Mud Hens leading 4-0, RHP Nick Vincent would close the door in Columbus, as the Mud Hens took game two, giving them back -to-back wins against the Clippers and their seventh shutout win of the season. The Mud Hens have improved to a 60-52 record (4-7 vs Columbus) and have won four straight games.

Along with tonight's win and today's phenomenal pitching performance by Toledo, Zack Short and Spencer Torkelson both tallied a multi-hit game, with both obtaining two hits for the Mud Hens. LHP Joey Wentz got his first winning decision of the year, and will look to stay hot on the mound, as the season continues.

Notable Batters:

Spencer Torkelson: 2-4, RBI, K

Zack Short: 2-3, RBI, R, 2 BB, K

Notable Pitchers:

LHP Joey Wentz: GS, W (1-0), 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

RHP Jacob Barnes: HLD (5), 1.0 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

LHP Miguel Del Pozo: HLD (15), 1.0 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

NEXT UP: The Mud Hens will look to continue their success, seeking to win their fifth straight game. RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-3, 4.13 ERA) will be on the mound for Toledo, as he will take on RHP Hunter Gaddis (1-1, 4.20 ERA) for game three of the series. Game time start is scheduled for 7:05pm ET.

