Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 17 at Worcester

August 17, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (51-61) at Worcester Red Sox (56-56)

Wednesday - 12:15p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Erick Fedde (NR) vs. LHP Chris Murphy (3-2, 4.17)

CLUB GOING UP ON A TUESDAY: The Rochester Red Wings picked up just their sixth series-opening win of the year, after RHP Logan Verrett went six strong in Worcester, downing the Sox, 4-1...Verrett, who made just his first start since 7/16 went six innings allowing just one run on five hits, striking out five and picking up the win in the process...new-Wing RF Daniel Johnson went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI, singling and doubling in his first two at-bats...3B Jake Alu followed both of Johnson's RBI knocks with a pair of sac-flies to help the cause, picking up two RBI himself...2B Adrian Sanchez and CF Andrew Steveson added a knock of their own as the Wings were out-hit by Worcester, 8-4, in the Tuesday night win...RHP Will Harris (ML-Rehab) and RHP Mason Thompson worked an inning of relief each, both picking up a hold, while RHP Jordan Weems earned his 13th save of the year, pitching the ninth...the Wings will send rehabbing RHP Erick Fedde to the mound in hope of securing a second consecutive win and their fourth in their last five games.

OPENING WITH A WIN: The Wings picked up a win in the series-opening game for just the sixth time this season and now hold a record of 6-12 in the first game of a series...this is the first win the Wings have gotten in the first game of a series since 7/12 vs. Omaha and their first on the road since 5/24 vs. Syracuse...

- the Wings move to 6-11 on Tuesday which marks their second-lowest win total on a single day of the week (Wednesday, 4-10).

VERRETT THE THREAT: RHP Logan Verrett dominated for six strong innings last night, throwing just 77 pitches in his outing, 54 for strikes, while scattering five hits, allowing just one run...the Baylor-alum picked up his second win in as many appearances, having gotten the W on 8/11 vs. Norfolk, an appearance in which he came on in relief...Verrett's made his first start since 7/16 and matched his innings total from that start, going six full in each, which now marks the 11th time he's started a ball game and worked at least five innings (16 starts) this season...it also marks the 35th time he's logged at least 6.0 IP in his career at the Triple-A level...

- dating back to June 21 against Syracuse (8 G, 6 GS), the former Baltimore Oriole and New York Met has posted a 2.30 ERA (43.0 IP, 11 ER) while accumulating a K/BB of 5.5 (33 SO, 6 BB).

JAKE FROM RBI-FARM: Despite going hitless in the win, 3B Jake Alu registered a pair of RBI thanks to two sac-flies...the two-RBI night marks his fifth multi-RBI game since being promoted to the Wings on 7/12...his two-RBI night is his second consecutive game with a pair driven in and his third 2-RBI effort in his last four games...in his last six games, the Boston College alum has nine RBI...

His hitless night ends snaps a six-game hitting streak, which was the longest active streak on the team...Taylor Gushue and Adrian Sanchez now are tied for the longest active hitting streak (among active ROC players) at two games.

DANG DANIEL: Recently promoted RF Daniel Johnson picked up a pair of knocks in his first game in a Red Wings uniform, pulling an RBI-single in his first AB and following that up with an RBI-double in his next trip...The lefty bat registered his 18th and 19th RBI of his 2022 campaign at the Triple-A level, having picked up 11 during his time with Columbus (17 games), and six with Syracuse (14 games)...17 of his 19 RBI have come off right-handed pitchers...similarly, those were his 39th and 40th knocks at the Triple-A level this year...Johnson, who was previously traded away from the Nationals organization for Cleveland's Yan Gomes in 2018, is currently sitting with 69 career Minor League homers.

ANDREW KNOCK-SON: CF Andrew Stevenson picked up his 640th hit in his Minor League career during last night's win over Worcester...the 7-year MiLB outfielder ranks 2nd among active Red Wings in the Minor League hit category, trailing only Adrian Sanchez's 1,097 across 15 seasons.

Jake Noll, who was moved to the 60-day IL, currently has recorded 683 MiLB hits over six professional seasons.

ANDREW WALK-SON: CF Andrew Stevenson has now recorded a walk in four straight games, totaling five base on balls during that span...this streak is the longest on the Wings squad and one off the IL-lead (2 tied at 5 games).

Stevenson has drawn 184 walks during his MiLB career.

FEDDE WAP: Rehabbing RHP Erick Fedde will make his Red Wings debut today...the 2019 World Series Champion will start for Rochester in his first appearance since being placed on the injured list on 7/30 with Washington...the former first-round pick (No. 18) in the 2014 Draft has accumulated 375 strikeouts over six minor league seasons while allowing just 98 walks...the righty made his Major League debut in 2017.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.