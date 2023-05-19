Game Information: Iowa Cubs (23-16) vs. Indianapolis Indians (20-21)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #42 / ROAD #18: Iowa Cubs (23-16) vs. Indianapolis Indians (20-21)

PROBABLES: RHP Hayden Wesneski (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP J.C. Flowers (1-0, 3.72)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT YESTERDAY: Behind a three-hit performance by third basemen Malcom Nuñez and six-run fifth inning, the Indianapolis Indians bested the Iowa Cubs on Thursday afternoon at Victory Field, 10-5. Facing a 3-2 deficit, the Indians surged for six runs in the fifth frame, building a lead that proved insurmountable for the I-Cubs. Major league rehabber Codi Heuer loaded the bases, allowing a Chavez Young leadoff walk, Nick Gonzales single and Ryan Vilade walk. After Cal Mitchell drew the third walk of the frame to plate Young, Nuñez smoked a two-run single into the gap to give Indy the lead. Indy's lead was padded courtesy of a bases-loaded walk to Vinny Capra and two-run single by Young. Indianapolis got on the board in their first plat appearance. Endy Rodríguez ripped an opposite-field triple and later scored ahead of Vilade being tagged out on a reverse 3-6-3 double play off the bat of Mitchell. Iowa responded in its following at-bat with a pair of run-scoring groundouts. Nuñez tied the ballgame in the fourth with an RBI single. The I-Cubs responded with a sacrifice fly by Jake Slaughter, giving them a lead that was shortly diminished by the Indians six-run bottom half of the inning. Indy tacked on an insurance run in both the seventh and eighth innings. Nuñez doubled and then traded places with Capra in the seventh. Rodríguez drove in Gonzales in the eighth with an RBI double for Indy's last run to extend its lead to 10-3. Iowa scratched across a pair of runs in their last at-bat, but the rally was put to a halt on a game-ending 4-6-3 double play.

NUNEY HITS, WE SCORE: Malcom Nuñez led the Indians offensive charge on Wednesday afternoon with his first three-hit performance at the Triple-A level. He went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI, all three of his hits drove in runs. The 22-year-old has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, hitting .341 (14-for-41) with six runs, four doubles, a home run, 10 RBI and .438 on-base percentage during that span. His 21 RBI this season ranks second on the club behind outfielder Cal Mitchell (22). Pittsburgh acquired him alongside right-hander Johan Oviedo from St. Louis in exchange for southpaw Jose Quintana and right-hander Chris Stratton. Nuñez is rated Pittsburgh's No. 21 prospect by Baseball America.

ENDY HAS WHEELS: Endy Rodríguez clubbed a double and triple in Wednesday afternoon's win. His first-inning triple led to him scoring the first run of the ballgame. He roped his triple to opposite field and out of the reach of diving left fielder Yonathan Perlaza. Rodríguez showcased his speed as he sped from home to third in 12.09 seconds.

SHACK GETS ON: First basemen Aaron Shackelford has been an on-base machine for the Indians this season. He has a team-leading .418 on-base percentage, courtesy of his 23 walks this season. Along with his patience at the plate, he has showcased his power, he blasted his fourth dinger of the season on Wednesday, which ties him for the most home runs on the team with three others. During the month of May, he is hitting .316 (12-for-38) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, seven RBI, 11 walks and .480 on-base percentage. His 23 walks in 122 plate appearances this season leads the club, he is on track to surpass his career-high 40 walks in 443 plate appearances with Double-A Altoona in 2022.

ANGEL PUTS UP ZEROS: Angel Perdomo tossed another scoreless frame on Tuesday night with two strikeouts and extended his scoreless streak to seven games, which is tied for the longest active streak in the International League. After allowing three runs without recording an out on April 14 vs. St. Paul, he has strung together some strong outings. In his last 10 relief appearances, he is 1-0 with a 0.71 ERA (1er/12.2ip) with six hits allowed, seven walks, 17 strikeouts, 1.03 WHIP and .143 batting average against. The 29-year-old leads the team with 16 appearances this season - tied for fourth-most in the International League - and is 1-1 with a 2.60 ERA (5er/17.1ip) with 27 strikeouts and a 1.21 WHIP. Perdomo was signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on Feb. 9, 2023.

TONIGHT: Tonight, the Indians and I-Cubs will square off for the fourth game of their six-game set at Victory Field at 7:05 PM ET. Indy has jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the series with yesterday's win. With a win tonight, the Indians will be back to .500 for the first time since April 11. The Indians finished their road trip 8-4, taking five of six at Toledo and splitting their six-game set with St. Paul. This week is their first matchup against the I-Cubs this season after the Indians won last season's series matchup, 11-8. Tonight, right-hander J.C. Flowers (1-0, 3.72) will open for southpaw Caleb Smith (2-3, 8.24) against Iowa's right-hander Hayden Wesneski (0-0, -.--). Wesneski made on start against Indy last season on Aug. 19, he tossed 5.0 scoreless frames, allowing only one hit and fanning five batters.

SMITH TAKES THE HILL: Southpaw Caleb Smith is slated to make his eighth appearance of the season tonight, following opener J.C. Flowers. In his last outing on May 14 at St. Paul, he earned his second win of the season with a season-high nine strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work. On May 8, he was named the International League Pitcher of the Week after tossing a 7.0-inning complete-game shutout in Game 2 of a doubleheader at Toledo on May 4. Smith pitched the first complete-game shutout in all of minor league baseball this season. This season, he is 2-3 with a 8.24 ERA (29er/31.2ip) with 28 strikeouts.

THIS DATE IN 1998: The Indians put up nine runs in the eighth inning at Pawtucket en route to an 18-6 win. Center fielder Pat Watkins led off for Indianapolis and went 4-for-5 with a double, home run, three RBI and four runs scored. Shortstop Aaron Boone also had a game-high five RBI after going 3-for-6 with two home runs. The Indians pounded out 19 total hits with five going as homers, and five players recorded three-plus knocks.

