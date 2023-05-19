Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 19 at Buffalo

May 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (16-24) vs. Buffalo Bisons (20-22)

Friday - 6:3â5 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Joan Adon (1-3, 4.84) vs. RHP Casey Lawrence (1-3, 5.84)

HAD ME IN THE FIRST HALF: The Rochester Red Wings fell in Buffalo Thursday night, despite jumping out to an 8-0 lead in the fifth...Buffalo countered with 10 unanswered runs, outlasting the Wings in game three of a six-game set against their Thruway rival...four Wings collected multi-hit performances, and 3B FRANKLIN BARRETO collected three RBI thanks to his three-run blast in the fifth...LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN also homered in the loss, registering his sixth long ball of the season...RHP JOAN ADON goes up against long-time Red Wings killer, RHP Casey Lawrence in game four Friday night.

PAIN: After jumping out to an 8-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning, the Wings gave up 10 unanswered runs to Buffalo, including six runs in the bottom of the fifth...three errors allowed three unearned Bisons runs in the seventh inning...

The eight-run lead is the largest lead the Wings have blown since the franchise moved to Innovative (formerly Frontier) Field in 1997.

Rochester has now committed 22 errors this season, the second-fewest in the International League...they've now committed an error in three straight games, the third-most in the IL over that span.

CORE FOUR: Four Wings combined for eight of Rochester's 11 hits in last night's contest to follow up their first win without a multi-hit performance on Wednesday night...SS RICHIE MARTIN collected a pair of hits and scored two runs, marking his second time this year recording two runs off of two hits, the last being on 5/11 against Worcester...

DH CARTER KIEBOOM, C FRANCISCO ARCIA, and CF DEREK HILL also recorded multi-hit games...their third, first, and fifth of the season, respectively.

LOSING THE ZONE: The Wings pitchers issued eight walks in the Thursday night game, marking their third straight game with at least eight free passes (5/16-18), most in the International League over that span (24)...

Conversely, Wings hitters have drawn 22 walks over the same period, second-most in the IL.

BULLY-PEN: The Wings pitching staff gave up 10 runs in last night's game, marking the most runs given up by Rochester since 4/25 against STP when they surrendered 14...starting pitcher RHP JOSE UREÑA allowed six of the runs, while LHP JOSE FERRER gave up the deciding run in the bottom of the seventh...

The Wings bullpen has posted a 3.12 ERA (15 ER/43.1 IP) in nine games against Buffalo this season, versus an 8.58 ERA (34 ER/35.2 IP) from starting pitchers.

SINGLES ONLY: Last night's game marked the fourth consecutive game the Wings pitching staff did not allow a homer, their longest streak of the season (5/14-18), and the longest since they kept their opponent in the ballpark over five straight games in 2022 (7/30-8/4)...

Buffalo has the fewest homers in the league (26) and is the only team with fewer home runs than Rochester (36).

TWO IS BETTER THAN ONE: LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN and 3B FRANKLIN BARRETO collectively drove in five on two home runs in the eight-run 5th inning for the Wings...this marked the first time since 4/12 the Wings launched two long balls in the same inning...on both occasions, it was Blankenhorn and Barreto who did the damage.

HALFWAY HEROE5: The Wings record eight runs in the fifth inning of last night's contest...this marked the largest single-inning run total for Rochester since 6/5/2021 against WOR, when the Wings recorded eight runs in the first inning...

This also marked the single largest fifth-inning run total for Rochester since 7/16/2018 against LOU...

The big 5th inning brings the Wings run differential to +3, with a total of 34 runs in the frame, the highest-scoring inning throughout the Wings 2023 campaign.

CLIMBING THE LADDER: Dating back to 4/12, the Red Wings have posted the fifth-highest batting average (.273, 280-for-1027) in the International League...their 66 doubles over this span is the fifth-most in the IL...

Over the entire 2023 season, Rochester ranks 19th (332) among IL teams in the hit column.

International League Stories from May 19, 2023

