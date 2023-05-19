Wings Outlast Bisons in Extras, 10-7

May 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Baker Drives in Four, Rochester Uses a Five Run Tenth to Even Series at Two Games Apiece.

The Rochester Red Wings took on the Buffalo Bisons in game four of this six-game series, hoping to avenge a 10-8 loss Thursday night. It took 10 innings, but the Wings prevailed thanks to a five run top of the 10th, evening the series at 2-2 after a 10-7 victory.

Rochester hopped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning after DH Franmil Reyes ushered in his first at bat as a Wing with an RBI double. 2B Darren Baker snapped an 0-for-10 skid in the first inning with a single, and followed it up in the second inning with a ground out that scored Reyes. The Bisons answered back in the bottom of the third inning, scoring three runs thanks to two singles and a sacrifice fly.

The next seven innings were tight, with both teams trading blows and reclaiming the lead. Buffalo took charge in the bottom of the third inning after plating three runs. In the top of the fourth, a base hit by Baker tied the game at 3-3, scoring C Luis Torrens. The Bisons bounced back quickly in the bottom of the fourth, scoring two on a fielder's choice and a pair of base hits to give Buffalo a 5-3 advantage. The Wings climbed back to even things in the sixth frame after a fielding error resulted in two runs.

The score remained 5-5 through nine innings of play until the Wings crossed the plate five times in the top of the 10th inning to break the game open. SS Richie Martin dropped down a sac bunt, and an ensuing throwing error scored DH Franklin Barreto. CF Derek Hill's four-pitch walk brought in another run to give the Wings a 7-5 advantage. Baker's ensuing single up the middle scored Martin and PR Francisco Arcia, swelling the lead to four. A final fielder's choice off the bat of 3B Carter Kieboom notched the fifth and final run of the top of the frame. The Bisons cut into the lead with three runs in the bottom half, but it wasn't enough as Rochester pulled out the win, 10-7.

RHP Joan Adon made the start for the Wings on the mound, and allowed five earned on eight hits over 3.2 innings of work. Five Rochester relievers finished the job, allowing just one run. LHP Alberto Baldonado (1-0, 2.66) earned his first win of the year for the Wings, while RHP Jackson Rees took the loss for Buffalo.

Darren Baker has been named the Diamond Pro Player of the Game after he logged his team-leading 18th multi-hit game of the season. The California native turned in a 3-for-5 day at the plate with a career-high four RBI's, returning to his hitting ways after two straight hitless contests.

Rochester returns to the field Saturday afternoon for the fifth game in the series against the Bisons. RHP Cory Abbott is set to make the start for the Wings, having combined for 21 strikeouts over his last two starts. RHP Zach Thompson is on the bump for the Bisons. First pitch is set for 1:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.