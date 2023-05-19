SWB Game Notes - May 19, 2023

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (20-22) vs Charlotte Knights (19-23)

Game 43 | Away Game 12 | Truist Field | Charlotte, NC | Friday, May 19, 2023 | First Pitch 7:04 PM

LHP Tanner Tully (2-1, 3.99)vs RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-3, 7.23)

RORTVEDT'S RELIEF-Ben Rortvedt got the call up to the Yankees to cover for Jose Trevino as he hits the Injured List. Rortvedt began his rehab from the IL on April 28 from his left shoulder anuerysm. He returned to SWB's active roster on May 11.

KROOK COOKIN'-Matt Krook leads the team with the lowest earned run average, 1.32 on the season. Despite spending a week on the injured list, Krook has tossed 13.2 innings this summer. The southpaw has allowed only two earned runs on five hits.He has totaled 27 strikeouts to hold opponents to a .109 average.

UNDER WARRANTY- Last night Will Warren earned a win in his first Triple-A start. He threw a quality six innings with just two earned runs. These were two solo shots, his first homers allowed this summer. Weber now has three consecutive victories combined with his two in Double-A Somerset.

HEADING FOR HISTORY- After the league restructured into six-games sets, the RailRiders started to accumulate massive amounts of home runs in a week. In 2021, the team hit 15 homers in a series. In 2022, SWB launched 16 long-balls against Omaha in a week. This week at Charlotte the team has hit 12 homers already halfway through.

PITCHING TOGETHER- The starters and relievers have combined for a 4.42 earned run average puttting them fifth in the International League. The bullpen's twelve save ranks them third in the IL with Greg Weissert having four of them.

WHO'S ON FIRST -The RailRiders have had six different first basemen this season. Billy McKinney leads the way with fifteen starts, while Andres Chaparro has made twelve starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Last night, Rodolfo Duran played his first ever professional contest in the corner infield position. Every defensive player at first, except Gasper, has made at least one error in the position. Carlos Narvaez, in just his third Triple-A contest, got his initial start at first.

PERAZA REHAB -Oswald Peraza joined the RailRiders for a rehab assignment on Sunday to end the series against Omaha. Peraza was recalled by New York and played in 12 big league games. He recorded six hits before being placed on the 10-day Injured List with a right ankle sprain on May 9. Peraza is set to continue his rehab assignment as the team travels to Charlotte.

HOMER HEAVEN- Last night, the RailRiders hit three homers to total twelve in the series thus far. Michael Hermosillo and Billy McKinney hit their first of the week. Estevan Florial smoked his third of this series.Andres Chaparro leads the team after hitting his 11th of the summer, placing him 6th in the International League. The team is now tied second for homers hit in all of Triple-A. Albuquerque leads with 70 hit this summer.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- On May 4, Andres Chaparro turned 24 years old and the RailRiders will celebrate five more birthdays to come this May. Mitch Spence turns 26 on 5/6. Deivi Garcia turns 24 on 5/19. DJ Snelten turns 31 on 5/29, while Elijah Dunham turns 25 the same day. Matt Bowman turns 32 on 5/31.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7), Randy Vasquez (#12) and Sean Boyle (#28) are both set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

