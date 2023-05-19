Jonathan Davis Posts Two Hits in Loss

PAPILLION, Neb. -- Jonathan Davis posted two hits, a run and a stolen base as the Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers, 9-1, on Friday night at Werner Park.

Miguel Del Pozo (0-1) made his first start of the season for the Mud Hens, while Daniel Mengden (0-0) took the mound for the Storm Chasers.

Both teams were held scoreless in the first inning, with Del Pozo striking out two batters as he set down the Strom Chasers, 1-2-3.

After the Mud Hens were set down in order in the top of the second, Austin Bergner replaced Del Pozo in the bottom half of the frame. The Storm Chasers took advantage, with two hits and a walk loading the bases before Dairon Blanco's walk scored CJ Alexander. Later in the inning, Nick Loftin scored on a sacrifice fly to give the Storm Chasers a 2-0 lead after two innings.

Toledo was held scoreless again in the third inning. In the bottom of the third, Angelo Castellano reached on a leadoff walk before Drew Waters drove him in with a triple. Waters then scored on a groundout by Alexander, extending Omaha's lead to 4-0. After Bergner loaded the bases, Heath Hembree took over on the mound and forced a groundout to prevent Omaha from adding to its lead.

Sam Clay replaced Hembree in the bottom of the fourth, giving up a two-out double to Waters before a single by Tyler Gentry drove him in. Clay struck out Alexander to retire the side after giving up the run.

The Hens put a runner in scoring position in the top of the fifth inning when Jonathan Davis hit a single and Brendon Davis walked, however Justyn-Henry Malloy flied out to end the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Waters reached on a walk against Aneurys Zabala before stealing second base and getting to third on a wild pitch. Samad Taylor then drove in Waters with a single, bringing Omaha's lead to 6-0.

The Mud Hens finally got on the board in the top of the seventh inning. Jonathan Davis hit a double and reached third base after a fielding error on a Corey Joyce ground ball. Joyce stole second, and after a bobbled catch, Davis was able to make it home, cutting Toledo's deficit to 6-1.

The Storm Chasers scored two more runs in the bottom of the seventh when Loftin and Blanco scored from second and third after a throwing error by Malloy.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Loftin recorded his fourth hit of the game on an RBI single to extend Omaha's lead to 9-1.

Andres Nunez (3-1) picked up the win for Omaha, while Austin Bergner (1-1) took the loss for Toledo.

Up next, the Mud Hens will continue their series with the Storm Chasers on Saturday night (May 20). First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. from Werner Park in Papillion, Neb.

NOTABLES:

Justyn-Henry Malloy: 1-3, 2B, BB

Tyler Nevin: 1-3, BB

Jonathan Davis: 2-4, R, 2B, SB

Miguel Del Pozo: GS, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

