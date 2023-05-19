Omaha Wins Third Straight Over Toledo By Large Margin
May 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - For the third straight night, the Omaha Storm Chasers won by a margin of at least eight runs, defeating the Toledo Mud Hens 9-1 at Werner Park.
As it has been the last two nights, Friday's win was a complete team effort as eight different players drove in runs, while six players had hits and six scored runs, led by four hits from Nick Loftin.
The Chasers scored first once again and held a lead the rest of the game, with a pair of runs in the second. Dairon Blanco opened the scoring in the bottom of the second with a bases-loaded walk, then Clay Dungan scored a run on a sacrifice fly.
Drew Waters tripled in a run in the third, in his ninth Major League rehab game, then was driven in on a fielder's choice by CJ Alexander.
Waters doubled in the fourth, then scored on a Gentry single, then crossed the plate again in the sixth after a walk and Samad Taylor single.
Omaha added two more in the seventh on an Angelo Castellano single and Toledo error, then one more in the eighth on an RBI single from Loftin, his fourth hit of the day.
After Omaha shut out Toledo Thursday night, the Mud Hens could not score until the seventh inning Friday, an unearned run at that against reliever Brooks Kriske. In his second start of the year, righty Daniel Mengden fired 4.2 scoreless frames on 75 pitches and was followed by Andrés Núñez (3-1), who pitched 1.1 scoreless innings behind Mengden to align himself for the win.
While Kriske allowed an unearned run in the seventh, he stranded two runners on in the eighth and struck out three, then Collin Snider worked a scoreless ninth with a pair of strikeouts to finish off the win.
Winners of three in a row for just the second time this year, Omaha will try and win its fourth straight for the first time this season Saturday, as left-hander Drew Parrish goes to the mound.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 19, 2023
- Omaha Wins Third Straight Over Toledo By Large Margin - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Stripers Hang on to Win Smith-Shawver's Debut - Gwinnett Stripers
- Stripers Hang on to Win Smith-Shawver's Debut - Gwinnett Stripers
- Redbirds Extend Season's Longest Losing Streak on Friday - Memphis Redbirds
- Dalbec Hits 515-Foot Homer, Walkoff Single as WooSox Top Lehigh Valley - Worcester Red Sox
- Wings Outlast Bisons in Extras, 10-7 - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Outlasted by Rochester in Extra Innings - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Drop Friday's Game to RailRiders 17-4 - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders Trounce Knights 17-4 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Drew Ellis Goes Deep Twice and Drives in Five, IronPigs Fall in Extras to WooSox - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jonathan Davis Posts Two Hits in Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Tides Get Shut Out As Syracuse Evens Series - Norfolk Tides
- Jacksonville Falls in Fourth Straight Contest - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Nashville Bests Durham 10-4 - Durham Bulls
- Lewis Blasts Two Home Runs, Saints Crush Clippers 8-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Sounds Score Early And Often Against Bulls - Nashville Sounds
- Syracuse Pitching Dominates As Mets Shut Out Tides, 1-0, On Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Friday Night Contest Between Indians and I-Cubs Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Tonight's Game Postponed - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Iowa Cubs (23-16) vs. Indianapolis Indians (20-21) - Indianapolis Indians
- May 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - May 19, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 19 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Photo Times Set for the Hulk, Black Panther at Friday's Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Game - Buffalo Bisons
- Chasers Top Mud Hens 9-0 for First Shutout Win of 2023 - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Storm Chasers Stories
- Omaha Wins Third Straight Over Toledo By Large Margin
- Chasers Top Mud Hens 9-0 for First Shutout Win of 2023
- Chasers Explode For Season Highs In Runs And Hits In 16-8 Win Over Mud Hens
- Loftin Drives in Two as Chasers Drop Series Opener to Mud Hens
- Chasers Force Series Split and Rally with Two Homers in 9th Inning