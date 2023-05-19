RailRiders Trounce Knights 17-4

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders throttled the Charlotte Knights 17-4 Friday evening at Truist Field. The RailRiders hit six home runs, bringing their series tally to 18 over four games, en route to scoring a season-best 17 runs.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre jumped on Charlotte starter Daniel Ponce de Leon in the top of the first. With one out and Oswald Peraza at first, Elijah Dunham doubled to right. Clint Frazier mishandled the ball on the warning track, allowing Peraza to score to open the scoring. Kole Calhoun worked a 3-1 count before hitting a 392-foot blast for a 3-0 lead.

The RailRiders plated six runs in the second to build a 9-0 advantage. Jesus Bastidas hit his fourth home run of the season to extend the lead to 5-0. After Calhoun singled in a pair of runs, Franchy Cordero's first home run with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, a 391-foot shot with an exit velocity of 112.7, ran the margin to nine runs.

The Knights scored a run on three hits off RailRiders starter Tanner Tully in the bottom of the second on three singles, but Peraza hit his first home run of the series to build a 12-1 edge. It was the 16th of the series for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, matching the six-game series mark set last season at Omaha in August.

Leading 12-2 after three, the RailRiders scored once in the fourth on an RBI-single by Peraza and once again in the fifth without the benefit of a base hit.

In the sixth, Estevan Florial and Peraza went back-to-back for a 16-2 lead. Florial's was his fourth of the series and his eighth of the season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added another run without the benefit of a base hit in the seventh to cap their night; 17 runs on 17 hits by the time the game ended.

Victor Reyes and Yolbert Sanchez hit solo home runs for Charlotte in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively.

Tully (3-1) pitched five innings with five strikeouts for the win, allowing two runs on seven hits. Ponce de Leon (1-4) surrendered the first nine runs and took the loss.

Seven of nine players for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had at least one hit and eight out of nine in the lineup scored at least one run. Peraza led the RailRiders with five runs batted in, while Calhoun drove in four over the first two innings. Both Florial and Peraza each finished with four hits over five at-bats and walked once apiece.

The RailRiders and Knights meet Saturday at 6:05 P.M. for game five of the series. Mitch Spence will start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as they seek their fifth straight win and a chance to even their season record for the first time in over a month.

