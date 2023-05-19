May 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians

IOWA CUBS (23-16) @ INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (20-21)

Friday - 6:05 PM CT - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

RHP Hayden Wesneski (0-0, -.--) vs. J.C. Flowers (1-0, 3.72)

TONIGHT'S GAME: Iowa and Indianapolis will meet for game four of their six-game series tonight, with Hayden Wesneski taking the ball for the I-Cubs. Wesneski started the year with Chicago, going 2-2 with a 5.03 ERA in eight starts. He allowed 22 earned runs on 43 hits including 10 home runs, while walking nine batters compared to 28 strikeouts in 39.1 innings pitched. The righty is set to make his first start with Iowa this year and his first appearance with the I-Cubs since he spun 5.0 scoreless innings of relief back on August 31, 2022, against Columbus. He allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out three in that game. Opposite of Wesneski will be J.C. Flowers toeing the rubber for the Indians. Flowers has made 10 appearances for the Indians in 2023 and this will be his first startof the year being used as an opener. The right-hander owns a record of 1-0 and an ERA of 3.72. Over 19.1 innings of work, Flowers has allowed eight runs, 17 hits, and 11 walks compared to 24 strikeouts, which ranks seventh on the Indianapolis pitching staff.

NEIDERT'S NEW ROLE: Right-handed pitcher Nick Neidert made an appearance out of the bullpen for the I-Cubs in yesterday's game, which was his first time making a relief appearance this season. Neidert has been in Iowa's starting rotation since the beginning of the season and had made seven starts amassing a record of 3-2 and a 3.66 ERA in 2023. Neidert came into the game yesterday with the most innings pitched (30.0) and was tied for third on the pitching staff with 22 strikeouts. Neidert's line in his relief outing against Indianapolis finished with 2.0 innings pitched, two hits, one run allowed, zero walks, and three strikeouts against eight batters faced. It was the first time the righty had made a relief appearance since May 31, 2022, when he was a member of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. In that relief appearance last year, Neidert was credited with the save, which is the only save in his career spanning both the major and minor leagues.

LEVI IN LIMITED ACTION: Infielder Levi Jordan has appeared in just four games for Iowa this season but has made the most of his opportunities when given the chance. Yesterday Jordan went 1-for-3 at the dish with a triple, one RBI, and a run scored. On the season Jordan is hitting at a clip of .308 with two triples, three RBI, and just two strikeouts to go along with a .438 on-base percentage and a .615 slugging percentage.

TOUGH THURSDAY: For the first time in 2023, the I-Cubs lost a game that they played on a Thursday. Coming into yesterday's contest against Indianapolis, Iowa had been a perfect 7-0 on the year with wins over St. Paul, Omaha, Buffalo, Louisville, Columbus, and Toledo. Iowa's offense had been prolific on Thursday games as well, outscoring opponents by 26 runs, at 63-37. Iowa's largest scoring outburst of the season came on a Thursday contest back on April 27, where it defeated Louisville by a final score of 18-16. The I-Cubs went on to match that 18-run performance just a couple of days later on April 29 versus Louisville with a 18-2 drubbing of the Bats.

MELANCHOLIC MAY: What started off as a great first month for the I-Cubs with a record of 15-8 in April, the same can't be said for the month of May. With yesterday's loss to Indianapolis, Iowa now has a record of 7-8 so far this month, which matches its loss total from all of April. The I-Cubs have recorded their longest losing streaks of the season two times in the month of May, dropping three games in-a-row from May 6-7 and once again from May 13-16. In comparison to 2022, Iowa had a winning record of 9-6 through the first 15 games played in May.

AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS: The I-Cubs and Indians will play game four of their six games series tonight, with Indianapolis currently leading the series two games to one. The Indians won the first and third game of the series, with Iowa taking game two. Despite trailing the series by just one game three games in, the I-Cubs have been outscored by 12 runs, at 23-11. Yesterday's 10-5 loss brought Iowa's all-time record against Indianapolis to 39-60, including going 20-34 all-time on the road against the Indians.

SHORT HOPS: Iowa and Indianapolis played in front of a season high crowd in yesterday's game, with 13,186 fans packing the seats at Victory Field; 13,186 is the highest attendance at a game Iowa has played in since they played Indianapolis on July 4 last year in front of 13,911 fans... Codi Heuer suffered his first loss with Iowa yesterday, allowing three earned runs on one hit and two walks in his 0.1 innings pitched... Miguel Amaya collected two more hits yesterday, raising his batting average to .375 through his first five games at Triple-A.

