Photo Times Set for the Hulk, Black Panther at Friday's Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Game

May 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







Friday night's Honda fridaynightbash! is also the Bisons 2nd annual, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Game. This year's event will feature character appearances by The Hulk and Black Panther, so make sure you come outfitted in your favorite super hero gear for an amazing photo when you get to meet these two great characters.

The Bisons host Rochester at 6:35 p.m. on Friday, but the ballpark gates open at 5:00 p.m. and you'll want to get to Sahlen Field early. There will be three 30-minute blocks for photos with The Hulk and Black Panther during the pregame Happy Hour; 5:15-5:45 p.m., 6:05-6:35 p.m., and 7:05-7:35 p.m., Photos are set to take place near Section 121 of the main concourse, by the Oak St. Gate. There is no charge for the photos.

Tonight's game also features the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour from 5-6:30 p.m., featuring $4 Craft Beers and food specials. It's going to be a great night at Sahlen Field and a great night to get to the ballpark early and enjoy all the fun! GET MY TICKETS

