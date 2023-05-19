Drew Ellis Goes Deep Twice and Drives in Five, IronPigs Fall in Extras to WooSox

Worcester, Massachusetts - Despite a herculean performance from Drew Ellis, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (20-22) could not hold on down the stretch and fell to the Worcester Red Sox (22-21) by a final of 9-8 in 10 innings on Friday night at Polar Park.

Ellis began his great performance straight away, clobbering a three-run homer in the first inning. Worcester managed to tie the game up via the longball themselves, getting solo homers from Niko Goodrum and Bobby Dalbec in the first and another solo shot from Daniel Palka in the second to tie the game.

The IronPigs scratched out a run in the sixth to regain the lead. John Hicks walked, took second on a passed ball, and then advanced to third on a groundout before a Vito Friscia sacrifice fly scored him. The WooSox answered right back in the bottom of the sixth tying the game on a Goodrum RBI single.

Ellis struck again in the seventh, smoking a two-run homer to give the IronPigs a 6-4 lead.

The teams exchanged tallies as David Hamilton produced an RBI single for Worcester in the bottom of the eighth and two errors allowed Simon Muzziotti to score in the top of the ninth for Lehigh Valley, giving the 'Pigs a 7-5 lead going into the bottom of the ninth.

The first two reached in the bottom of the ninth for Worcester as Dalbec singled and Ryan Fitzgerald doubled. Ronaldo Hernandez then scored them both with a base hit to tie the game at 7-7.

Vimael Machin scored the placed runner in the 10th for the IronPigs with a double, only to see Dalbec win it in the bottom of the 10th with a two-run single after Worcester loaded the bases.

Kaleb Ort (1-1) picked up the win for the WooSox, allowing an unearned run on a hit and a walk, striking out one.

McKinley Moore (2-1) suffered the loss for the IronPigs, recording one out while allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk.

The IronPigs and WooSox square off again on Saturday, May 20 at 4:05 p.m. for game five of the series.

