Friday Night Contest Between Indians and I-Cubs Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

May 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Friday evening's game vs. the Iowa Cubs at Victory Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 20. Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez is scheduled to make a rehab start in Game 1 of the twin bill for Indy. The I-Cubs will counter with right- hander Kyle Hendricks, a 2016 World Series champion with the Chicago Cubs, in one of the two games.

Game 1 is scheduled for 6:15 PM, and Game 2 will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

Gates open at 5 PM and both contests are set as seven-inning affairs.

Velasquez, a key member of the Pirates' starting rotation, is in his ninth major league season. In his first campaign with Pittsburgh, he has gone 4-3 with a 3.06 ERA (12er/35.1ip) and 34 strikeouts in seven starts.

Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery begins on Saturday with Indians players and coaches signing autographs for fans on the concourse from 5-5:30 PM. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an Oneil Cruz bobblehead of his iconic home run celebration.

Terry Badger III's dad Terry II, mom Robyn, sister Zoe and 13U Gold Indiana Nitro teammates will be recognized prior to the Indians' home game on Friday, June 9 against the Omaha Storm Chasers. The family will be presented with an autographed jersey before a moment of silence. Terry II will then throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and TB3's Indiana Nitro teammates will take the field with the Indians for the national anthem. During an in-game ceremony, the family will be recognized as heroes of the game, and his family and teammates will be Spark for Change guests to set off the postgame fireworks.

Rain Check Policy

Fans with tickets for Wednesday's game can exchange them for any future 2023 regular season game by contacting the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com, or contacting their ticket representative. A breakdown of each ticket type exchange is listed below:

Club Tickets - Good for new Box Seat Tickets

Loge Tickets - Good for new Box Seat Tickets

Landing Tickets - Good for new Landing Tickets

Box Tickets - Good for new Box, Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Reserved Tickets - Good for Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Lawn Tickets - Good for Lawn Tickets

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.