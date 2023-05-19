Tonight's Game Postponed
May 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Tonight's game at Victory Field between the Iowa Cubs and Indianapolis Indians has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The two teams will make up tonight's postponed game with a doubleheader tomorrow night. First pitch of the doubleheader is scheduled for 5:15 PM CT.
Saturday's doubleheader will be two, seven-inning games with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com or call the front office at 515-243-6111.
