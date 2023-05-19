Tonight's Game Postponed

May 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Tonight's game at Victory Field between the Iowa Cubs and Indianapolis Indians has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will make up tonight's postponed game with a doubleheader tomorrow night. First pitch of the doubleheader is scheduled for 5:15 PM CT.

Saturday's doubleheader will be two, seven-inning games with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com or call the front office at 515-243-6111.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.