Game Information: Iowa Cubs (23-15) vs. Indianapolis Indians (19-21)

May 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 11:05 AM ET

GAME #41 / HOME #17: Iowa Cubs (23-15) vs. Indianapolis Indians (19-21)

PROBABLES: RHP Caleb Kilian (0-1, 3.38) vs. LHP Kent Emanuel (1-1, 8.15)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT YESTERDAY:Despite Aaron Shackelford's fourth home run of the season and Osvaldo Bido's first quality start, the Iowa Cubs narrowly edged the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field, 5-4. With Iowa leading 2-0 in the first inning after a throwing error by catcher Endy Rodríguez scored a pair, Shackelford roped a line drive 113.6 MPH over the wall in right-field corner to cut the deficit to one run. The Indians then tied the game on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Chavez Young. The I-Cubs scored one more run off Bido on Nelson Valazquez's solo home run in the sixth before both teams traded a pair of runs one inning later. An RBI double by Cal Mitchell and bases-loaded walk to Shackelford brought the game within one run.

SHACK ATTACKED IT: First basemen Aaron Shackelford went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a walk on Wednesday afternoon. His third-inning blast was his fourth dinger of the season, which ties him for the most home runs on the team with three others. During the month of May, he is hitting .333(12-for-36) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, seven RBI, nine walks and .478 on-base percentage. His 21 walks in 118 plate appearances this season leads the club, he is on track to surpass his career-high 40 walks in 443 plate appearances with Double-A Altoona in 2022.

BIDO IS QUALITY: Right-hander Osvaldo Bido notched his first quality start of the season on Wednesday afternoon. He has only allowed two earned runs in his last 16.0 innings over three appearances. He is 2-3 with a 3.31 ERA (13er/35.1ip) with 41 strikeouts, 1.19 WHIP and .211 batting average against. His 41 strikeouts is the second most on the team behind Quinn Priester (42) and ranks tied for the sixth-most in the International League. The 27-year-old has allowed only one earned run or less in six of his eight outings.

GONZO GRABS EXTRAS: Nick Gonzales is off to a hot start to May, collecting four extra-base hits in his last three games. Gonzales led the offensive charge Tuesday night, going 2-for-5 with two runs, a double, home run, and three RBI. His eight-game hitting streak was snapped on Wednesday afternoon, but he reached base on a pair of walks. To start May, he is hitting .325 (13-for-40) with 10 runs, four doubles, a triple, home run, three RBI and two walks in eight games. The 23-year-old is now hitting .284 (31-for-109) this season with three home runs, seven doubles, three triples and 8 RBI. Pittsburgh selected him seventh overall in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of New Mexico (Las Cruces) State. He is currently rated Pittsburgh's No. 5 rated prospect by MLB Pipeline

ANGEL PUTS UP ZEROS: Angel Perdomo tossed another scoreless frame on Tuesday night with two strikeouts and extended his scoreless streak to seven games, which is tied for the longest active streak in the International League. After allowing three runs without recording an out on April 14 vs. St. Paul, he has strung together some strong outings. In his last 10 relief appearances, he is 1-0 with a 0.71 ERA (1er/12.2ip) with six hits allowed, seven walks, 17 strikeouts, 1.03 WHIP and .143 batting average against. The 29-year-old leads the team with 16 appearances this season - tied for fourth-most in the International League - and is 1-1 with a 2.60 ERA (5er/17.1ip) with 27 strikeouts and a 1.21 WHIP. Perdomo was signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on Feb. 9, 2023.

SLAMMING THE DOOR: Indians closer Colin Selby collected his team-leading third save of the season and second this month after retiring the Saints in order in the ninth on Saturday afternoon. Along with keeping his opponents scoreless over his last five games, he has not allowed a hit (6.0ip). His five-game hitless streak is the tied for the longest active streak in the International League. During this stretch, he has struck out 12 while issuing only three baserunners via three walks. On the season, the 25-year-old has a 3.00 ERA (5er/15.0ip) with 19 strikeouts, 1.13 WHIP and .151 batting average against. Selby was selected by Pittsburgh in the 16th round (474th overall) of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of Randolph-Macon (Ashland, Va.) College. He is currently rated Pittsburgh's No. 26 rated prospect by Baseball America.

TODAY: Today, the Indians and I-Cubs will square off for the third game of their six-game set at Victory Field at 11:05 AM ET. Each team earned a win in the first two games of the series. The Indians finished their road trip 8-4, taking five of six at Toledo and splitting their six-game set with St. Paul. This week is their first matchup against the I-Cubs this season after the Indians won last season's series matchup, 11-8. Today, southpaw Kent Emanuel (1-1, 8.15) will take the mound for the Indians against Iowa's right-hander Javier Assad (0-1, 3.38).

EMANUEL TAKES THE HILL: Southpaw Kent Emanuel will take the hill on today for the Indians vs. the I-Cubs. Today will be his seventh appearance (sixth start), he is 1-1 with a 8.15 ERA (16er/17.2ip). His outing today will be his first career appearance against St. Paul. He was acquired by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on Feb. 10, 2023. Emanuel was originally drafted by Houston in the third round (74th overall) of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of North Carolina.

THIS DATE IN 2005: Starting pitcher Zach Duke took a one-hit shutout into the ninth inning at Pawtucket's McCoy Stadium until back-to-back doubles ended his day. Duke's final line was still impressive, as he yielded only one earned run on three hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 8.1 innings pitched in a 3-1 triumph. The victory was Duke's seventh of a team-leading 12 wins on the season, and his 3.32 ERA at the time would drop to a team-best 2.92 mark by the end of the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.