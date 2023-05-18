Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights May 23-28

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2023 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, May 23 with a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, that runs through Sunday, May 28 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday: Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card can receive two-for-one tickets at the box office. Offers cannot be combined.

Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans (Dog Day)

The Jumbo Shrimp and Forever Vets Animal Hospital welcome you and your canine companion to 121 Financial Ballpark. Canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. Please note that dogs are not allowed in section 119 and the Wheelhouse Lounge and the Haskell Suite Level. Be sure to bring a water bowl for your four-legged friend. | Presented By Forever Vets Animal Hospital

Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 12:05 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

VyStar BOGO Tickets presented by VyStar Credit Union: As part of "Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays/" VyStar Credit Union members can enjoy a Buy-One, Get-One-Free ticket special by using their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office. Valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability and ticket offers cannot be combined.

Good is Everywhere Wednesday: Join VyStar Credit Union and Wreaths Across America/Crowley Care as they raise awareness and funds throughout the night with ticket sales and promotions.

Yuengling Business Person Special: For $26 ($30 for Dugout upgrade) you get a field reserved ticket, hot dog, chips and a Yuengling or soda! Business Person Specials are a special ticket and can be purchased by clicking this link.

The Yuengling Business Person Special can be redeemed at any open concession stands

Thursday, May 25, 2023, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: All Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16 oz. drafts) and $3 (24 oz. drafts) on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand, and right field bleachers.

Military Jersey Auction: Jacksonville is the birthplace of the Navy's greatest pilots and this year we're honoring them by taking the field in these jerseys for our Military Appreciation Days. These will be auctioned off at the end of the season, with some available via online auction and some in person on the final Military Appreciation Day, 9/14/23

Military Appreciation Night presented by Ascension St. Vincent's and OUTFRONT Media: Ascension St. Vincent's and OUTFRONT Media is proud to provide free tickets (subject to availability) to all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents. Complimentary ticket may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of the game, subject to availability.

Friday, May 26, 2023, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Red Shirt Friday: Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red on each Friday to support the military, and fans wearing red can save $1 on their tickets at the box office or donate that $1 to charity.

Friday Night Lites presented by Miller Lite: Friday Night Lites shine on the Jumbo Shrimp with $2-12 oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beers at both the Craft Cave near the Third Base gates and Brown Canopy in left field!

Classical Music Night: We'll be celebrating all night long, including a live classical music soundtrack for tonight's fireworks!

Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Florida Health Duval County: Stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks!

Saturday, May 27, 2023, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Coozie Belt Giveaway presented by 121 Financial Credit Union: The first 2,000 fans through the gate will be going home with an awesome six pack coozie belt. Perfect for those third hand beverages!

Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by 121 Financial Credit Union: Be sure to stick around after the game for

Saturday Night Fireworks!

Girl Scout Night: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Girl Scout Night! Contact Jenna Smith at jenna@jaxshrimp.com.

Sunday, May 28, 2023, 6:05 p.m. (Gates open at 3:30 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday presented by Baptist Health: Each Sunday home game starts with a pregame catch on the field from 5:00-5:20 p.m., and fans may receive complimentary pregame face painting and balloon animals. Plus, kids can feel like the pros by running the bases after the game.

Family Faith Night presented by FCA Fields of Faith EARLY GATES at 3:30 p.m.:: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for FCA Fields of Faith night! Gates open for all at 3:30 p.m. for a special Family Faith program, from 4-5:15 p.m. | Presented By FCA Fields of Faith.

Sunday Pink Scampi Jerseys: It's Sunday Family FUNday and who doesn't want a giant, pink cartoon shrimp on their chest? The Jumbo Shrimp's Scampi jerseys will be available for auction throughout the season!

Foster Family Night: The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to honor and welcome all foster families at the ballpark. --- we'll have a postgame Teddy Bear Toss, with all bears being donated to foster families and foster family organizations!!

Sunday Holiday Fireworks: Be sure to stick around after the game for a special flashing display!

Post-Game Teddy Bear Toss:Tonight is Foster Families Night and we're having a post game teddy bear toss, from the bleachers, before the fireworks. Please bring a teddy bear as all bears tossed will be going to foster families in the greater Jacksonville area.

Memorial Day Picnic: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for a Memorial Day weekend in the Circle K Deck. Celebrate Memorial Day weekend by bringing your friends and family out to a Jumbo Shrimp picnic. Picnic starts when gates open and lasts for 90 minutes

