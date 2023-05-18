Bats Walk off Jumbo Shrimp for 6-5 Win

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats (19-21) secured their second walk-off win in the last three games when Will Benson launched a sacrifice fly into right field to give the Bats a 6-5 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (19-20).

Nick Siani led the way at the plate for the Bats, going 3-4 with an RBI single while also scoring the game-winning run, while Daniel Duarte (2-0, 4.08) picked up the win by striking out the side in the top of the ninth.

Jacksonville struck first, plating two runs in the top of the second as the Bats struggled to generate any action on the basepaths in the early going.

The Bats got on the board in the fourth inning when Siani brought T.J. Hopkins home with an RBI knock into center field. Two more runs came across when Jhonny Pereda lifted a fly ball into right field that was dropped, allowing Nick Martini and Siani to push the Bats in front 3-2.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand sent his 10th home run of the season into the left field stands the next inning, with the solo shot bringing the lead to 4-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp answered back with a solo home run of their own in the sixth inning before taking a 5-4 lead on a two-run homer in the eighth.

Jason Vosler was able to even the score at five in the bottom of the eighth with his second home run of the season and the second of the game for Louisville.

Duarte took the ball in the top of the ninth, sending each of the three Jacksonville hitters he faced down on strikes, preserving the tie into the ninth.

Siani led the home half off with a single and Pereda immediately followed with a single of his own, bringing Siani to third base and only 90 feet away from the win. After Alejo Lopez drew a walk to load the bases, Benson lifted the ball into right to bring Siani home and give the Bats their second straight victory to open the series.

The Bats will be back in action tomorrow evening with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET. Levi Stoudt (1-2, 5.09 ERA) will take the mound for Louisville, while Ronald Bolanos (1-3, 5.57 ERA) is set to make the start for Jacksonville.

