SWB Game Notes - May 18, 2023

May 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (19-22) vs Charlotte Knights (19-22)

Game 42 | Away Game 11 | Truist Field | Charlotte, NC | Thursday, May 18, 2023 | First Pitch 7:04 PM

RHP Will Warren (No Record)vs RHP Sean Burke (0-2, 9.49)

WHO'S ON FIRST -The RailRiders have had six different first basemen this season. Billy McKinney leads the way with fifteen starts, while Andres Chaparro has made twelve starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Last night, Rodolfo Duran played his first ever professional contest in the corner infield position. Every defensive player at first, except Gasper, has made at least one error in the position. Carlos Narvaez, in just his third Triple-A contest, got his initial start at first.

PITCHING TOGETHER- FThe starters and relievers have combined for a 4.45 earned run average putting them fifth in the International League. The bullpen's twelve save ranks them second in the IL with Greg Weissert having four of them/

FIELDING FAUX PAS- The RailRiders have totaled 44 errors on the season as a team. This puts them second in the Triple-A in this category. Andres Chaparro has ten, eight at third base and two at first. The team has one game with five miscues committed. SWB has had 13 error-free games.

DURAN'S DINGERS- Rodolfo Duran has impressed the past two contests in Charlotte notching three homers thus far. He now has hit seven this season, all of them on the road. He totaled nine in all of 2022 with Somerset. The most he has had in one season was 18 when he was in the Phillies system.

PERAZA REHAB -Oswald Peraza joined the RailRiders for a rehab assignment on Sunday to end the series against Omaha. Peraza was recalled by New York and played in 12 big league games. He recorded six hits before being placed on the 10-day Injured List with a right ankle sprain on May 9. Peraza is set to continue his rehab assignment as the team travels to Charlotte.

HOMER HEAVEN- Last night, the RailRiders hit three homers to total nine in the series thus far. Rodolfo Duran had his third of the week with homers in back-to-back contests. Ben Rortvedt had one of his own. Andres Chaparro leads the team after hitting his 11th of the summer, placing him 5th in the International League. The team is now tied fourth for homers hit in all of Triple-A. Albuquerque leads with 69 hit this summer.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- On May 4, Andres Chaparro turned 24 years old and the RailRiders will celebrate five more birthdays to come this May. Mitch Spence turns 26 on 5/6. Deivi Garcia turns 24 on 5/19. DJ Snelten turns 31 on 5/29, while Elijah Dunham turns 25 the same day. Matt Bowman turns 32 on 5/31.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. WIll Warren (#7), Randy Vasquez (#12) and Sean Boyle (#28) are both set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

